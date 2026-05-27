Amid an Ebola surge in Africa, India's Health Ministry is on alert. One person with a travel history from Uganda has been isolated in Bengaluru with mild symptoms. States like Andhra Pradesh are setting up screening camps and isolation wards.

Amidst the recent surge in Ebola virus cases in several parts of Africa, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is closely monitoring the evolving situation, sources said.

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Exercising abundant caution, one individual with recent travel history from Uganda, who reported mild symptoms of body ache, has been placed under isolation at the State-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru for observation and further evaluation.

The individual is otherwise in a healthy condition till now, apart from mild bodyache. A sample has been collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology for laboratory testing. Test results are awaited.

The Health Ministry, in coordination with the concerned State authorities, is maintaining close surveillance and all necessary public health protocols are being followed in accordance with WHO guidelines. At present, no case of Ebola virus disease has been confirmed in India.

States Ramp Up Ebola Preparedness

Meanwhile, Vijayawada's Government General Hospital Superintendent A Venkateswara Rao said preparations are underway to handle any possible Ebola-related emergency.

"At present, we started the Ebola ward with six to eight beds with all equipment... For the last two days, we have been organising awareness programmes for our staff nurses and sanitary workers... There is no recorded evidence of the Ebola infection with us. In future, depending upon the severity of the problem, we'll modify our arrangements... We are ready with oxygen, ventilators and everything. We are ready to tackle Ebola infection," said Rao.

Airport Screening Implemented

The Andhra Pradesh Health Department has set up an Ebola screening camp at Vijayawada International Airport on Tuesday. Medical teams deployed by the AP Government are conducting health screening for passengers arriving from Singapore as a precautionary measure.

Officials said thermal screening and symptom checks are being carried out to identify any suspected cases and ensure public safety.

Health authorities stated that there is no cause for panic and that the exercise is part of routine preventive monitoring following international health alerts. Passengers are also being advised to report symptoms such as fever, weakness, vomiting, or bleeding history, if any. (ANI)