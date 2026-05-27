Suvendu Adhikari announced that "infiltrators" would be handed over to the BSF for deportation. He also said the grievance platform 'Mukhyamantri Ke Bolo' would be renamed and no liquor shops would be allowed within 1 km of schools.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the police authorities would hand over "infiltrators" to the Border Security Force (BSF) for deportation. During an administrative meeting in Kalyani, in coordination with representatives from Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts, Adhikari also stated that the grievance platform "Mukhyamantri Ke Bolo" would be discontinued from next week and renamed as "Apnar Sarkar Ke Bolun (Tell Your Government)". The CM said the old helpline number of the grievance platform would also be changed. He also announced that no liquor shops would be allowed within one kilometre of schools and colleges, and no licences would be issued in such areas.

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"On June 8 in Delhi, the West Bengal government will sign an agreement with the Union government regarding Ayushman Bharat. From next week, 'Mukhyamantri Ke Bolo' will be discontinued and renamed as 'Apnar Sarkar Ke Bolun' (Tell Your Government). The old helpline number will also be changed. The police will hand over infiltrators to the BSF and the BSF will deport them. Also, no liquor shops will be allowed within one kilometre of schools and colleges, and no licences will be issued for such areas," said Adhikari.

Strengthening Governance Through Coordination Meetings

He said the West Bengal government has started a series of administrative coordination meetings across districts to strengthen cooperation between elected representatives and the administration for "good governance" in the state. He said similar meetings would soon be organised in Malda for Malda and Murshidabad districts, and in Kolaghat for Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and Howrah districts.

"We held a meeting today in Kalyani with Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts. Our next meeting will be held in Malda for Malda and Murshidabad districts, while another meeting will take place in Kolaghat for Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and Howrah districts. We are mainly focusing on ensuring cooperation between elected MLAs and the government within a short period of time. This is a new system aimed at ensuring good governance. Our vision is to deliver good governance for the state, and that is why we are conducting these meetings," Adhikari said.

According to the West Bengal CM, all MLAs and MPs, irrespective of party affiliation, would be invited to administrative meetings. He further said that opposition MLAs also participated in the meeting and shared suggestions regarding governance and respect for public representatives.

"Our meetings are proving fruitful. I had earlier said that in administrative meetings, we would call all MLAs and MPs, irrespective of whether they belong to the ruling party or the opposition. We will invite everyone. Today, we also invited the TMC MP from Barasat. We also discussed how public representatives should be given proper respect, similar to the system followed in Maharashtra. Many opposition MLAs also participated in the meeting and shared their thoughts and suggestions," Adhikari said.

Participation in National Programmes

The West Bengal CM said the state government would participate in national programmes announced by the Union government, including World Environment Day on June 5 and International Yoga Day on June 21. He also announced that no liquor shops would be allowed within one kilometre of schools and colleges, and no licences would be issued in such areas.

"We want large-scale development under the double-engine government. The Union government has declared June 5, World Environment Day, and June 21, International Yoga Day, as national programme days. The West Bengal government will also participate in these national programmes," said CM Adhikari.

New Health and Welfare Schemes

Adhikari further announced that the AYUSH Department would be separated from the Health Department and a dedicated structure for AYUSH services would be established in the state. He also said Ayushman Bharat and Annapurna Yojana would soon be launched in West Bengal.

Adhikari said a form for Annapurna Yojana would be released from the state secretariat on Wednesday evening, along with Minister Agnimitra Paul.

"We are separating the AYUSH Department from the Health Department and will establish a proper structure for AYUSH in the state. Ayushman Bharat and Annapurna Yojana are going to be launched in Bengal. In today's meeting, we focused especially on coordination, the health sector, pre-monsoon work, conversion of the Swasthya Sathi scheme into Ayushman Bharat, and conversion of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme into Annapurna Yojana," he said.

"Minister Agnimitra Paul and I will release a form for Annapurna Yojana from the state secretariat. Only Indians will receive benefits under the Annapurna Yojana," CM Adhikari added.

Other Welfare Measures and Ministerial Visits

He also announced that Machh Bhaat (fish and rice meal) will be available for Rs 5 twice a week in around 400 Maa Canteens across the state. He also announced free travel for women in government buses and said several Union ministers would visit the state in the coming weeks.

"All women will get free travel in government buses. The Union Urban Development and Power Minister will visit on May 30, the Union Shipping Minister on June 4, and the Union Railway Minister on June 6," said Adhikari. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)