BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addressed a mahapanchayat in Yamunanagar, Haryana, over paddy and sugarcane prices. He said farmers are forced to fight for their rights and warned the SKM will decide on major action if demands aren't addressed.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday addressed a farmers' mahapanchayat in Yamunanagar over issues related to paddy procurement and sugarcane prices, and said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will decide on a major course of action if the farmers' demands are not addressed.

'Haryana Itself is Having to Fight'

Speaking to ANI, Tikait said farmers across Haryana were facing difficulties and expressed concern that farmers in the state were now being forced to protest for their rights. "We have come to Yamunanagar. Farmers across Haryana are facing difficulties. This is the same Haryana we used to rely on, a place where farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand would also sell their crops and procure cheaper diesel and fertilisers. Today, it is deeply saddening and painful to see that Haryana itself is having to fight for its rights," he said.

Tikait said Haryana was earlier known for providing favourable rates for sugarcane and paddy and alleged that farmers were now facing difficulties because of portals and complex procedures. "We used to say that Haryana offered the best rates for sugarcane and paddy; one could simply go there and sell the produce without the hassle of portals or complex procedures. Yet, the situation has been reduced to such a state that the state's farmers are now forced to fight for their own cause," he said.

'Government of Capitalists'

He alleged that the government was working in the interests of capitalists and said the three farm laws, which he referred to as "black laws", were still being implemented unofficially. "This is a government of capitalists; it acts solely to benefit them. These are the very three 'black laws' in question. Even now, the government continues to operate based on those black laws," Tikait said.

On Road Blockade Allegations

On the road blockade during the protest, Tikait questioned where the farmers had caused a traffic jam and said officials had initially not come out to meet them. "Where exactly did we block the road? Where did we cause a traffic jam? The officials weren't even coming out to meet us here; only now have they realised what it is like for a farmer to sit out in the scorching sun," he said.

Demands and Ultimatum

Tikait said the farmers had put forward their demands and sought a meeting with the District Magistrate and local Deputy Commissioner by the following day, along with an appointment with the Chief Minister for local farmers. "We have simply put forward our demands here. Let them arrange a meeting with the DM and the local DC by tomorrow, and secure an appointment with the Chief Minister for the local farmers," he said.

He added that if the demands were not addressed, the SKM would discuss the issue at its scheduled meeting on October 12 and announce a major course of action. "Otherwise, the SKM has a meeting scheduled for the 12th, and it will announce a major course of action," Tikait said. (ANI)