Senior Congress leader Bhargav Deshpande joins the BRS party in the presence of KT Rama Rao, signaling a political shift in Adilabad district ahead of the upcoming Telangana Graduate MLC elections scheduled for March 2027.

Political Shift in Adilabad District

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25 (ANI): In a significant political development, senior Congress leader from Adilabad district and former NSUI president Bhargav Deshpande joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday in the presence of party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR). The joining programme was held at KTR’s residence in Hyderabad, where he welcomed Deshpande into the party by draping a pink scarf around his shoulders.

The event was attended by former minister and MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy, former minister Jogu Ramanna, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, MLAs Kova Laxmi and Anil Jadhav, former MLA Balka Suman, Khanapur constituency in-charge Johnson Naik, and other party leaders. Deshpande’s move from the Congress to the BRS marks a political shift in Adilabad district, with several senior BRS leaders present on the occasion to welcome him into the party. The move was made ahead of the Telangana Graduate MLC elections scheduled to be held in March 2027.

KTR Criticizes Congress and BJP

Earlier on Friday, KTR targeted both Congress and BJP, batting for the rise of non-Congress and non-BJP parties at the national level. He declared that the day is not far off when KCR will once again play a crucial role at the national level. Addressing a meeting of Amberpet BRS karyakartas at Telangana Bhavan, KTR emphasised that KCR spoke of a non-Congress, non-BJP front four years ago, when the people did not even understand the concept. But in the backdrop of the BJP allegedly pushing the country into crisis and the Congress lacking an alternative agenda, people are now realising the truth behind KCR's statement.

“It is certain that KCR will become the Chief Minister of Telangana again. All sections of society that feel cheated by Congress are looking towards BRS. Not just in Telangana, the days are drawing near when KCR will play a crucial role at the national level once again. Non-Congress and non-BJP parties are going to play a key role in the country. Four years ago, when KCR spoke about a non-Congress, non-BJP front, many people didn't understand it. We have been continuously watching what Modi is doing. Today, after witnessing the BJP pushing the country into crisis and the Congress lacking an alternative agenda, people are realising that what KCR said was the truth," said KTR.

Youth Opposition and Election Strategy

The BRS Working President asserted that due to the failure of Congress, youth are fighting against the BJP under the name of "CJP". It has become clear that the BJP can threaten political leaders, but not the youth. He further alleged that Congress and BJP MPs are working together in Telangana and their only task has been to hurl abuses at BRS leaders KCR and KTR. KTR declared that voters will teach the Congress a lesson in the Graduate elections.

"No matter how hard Rahul Gandhi tries, it is of no use. Rahul Gandhi doesn't rise no matter how many jacks (supporters) are used to lift him. Because Congress has failed in the nation, youth are fighting against the BJP under the name of "CJP". It has become clear that the BJP can threaten political leaders, but not the youth. Congress and BJP MPs are working together in Telangana. Instead of working for Telangana's interests, their only task has been to hurl abuses at KCR and KTR...We must work together right from voter registration to the elections in the Graduate MLC polls. In the Graduate elections, the Congress party is relying solely on money power. It is certain that voters will teach the Congress a lesson in the Graduate elections," added KTR. (ANI)