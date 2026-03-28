BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal criticized the Himachal Pradesh government's robotic surgery plan, stating basic healthcare infrastructure is poor. He cited non-functional equipment and issues with schemes like Himcare, urging focus on fundamentals first.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MLA Rakesh Jamwal on Saturday raised concerns over the state government's plans to introduce robotic surgery in Himachal Pradesh, questioning the preparedness and availability of basic healthcare infrastructure.

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Infrastructure Not in Place for Advanced Surgery

Speaking to ANI, Rakesh Jamwal said the government must first assess whether adequate facilities and resources are in place before moving towards advanced surgical procedures. "Today, the discussion is about introducing robotic surgery, but the question is whether we have sufficient infrastructure for it. We do not have adequate facilities at present," Jamwal said.

'Healthcare Facilities in Poor Condition'

He alleged that the condition of healthcare services in the state is deteriorating, pointing out serious gaps in essential medical infrastructure and services. "I want to clearly state that the condition of healthcare facilities in Himachal Pradesh is very poor. Many departments in medical colleges are non-functional," he said, stressing that the situation needs urgent attention.

Citing specific examples, Jamwal said that even basic equipment is not operational in several areas. "If I talk about my area, the MRI machine has not been made functional for the past three years. Even basic facilities like bed scale systems are not working," he added, highlighting the challenges faced by patients.

Concerns Over Health Schemes

He further raised concerns over the functioning of major health schemes. "Important schemes like Himcare, which was started by the previous BJP government, are not being implemented properly. Even under Ayushman Bharat, there are issues, and patients are facing difficulties," Jamwal said.

'Improve Basic Services First'

Jamwal questioned the government's priorities, stating that instead of focusing on strengthening primary healthcare services, emphasis is being placed on high-end initiatives without adequate groundwork. He said such decisions should be backed by strong infrastructure.

He added, "The government should first improve basic healthcare services before moving towards advanced technologies like robotic surgery."