A Delhi court granted bail to two law students, Prabal Pratap Singh and Chandra Bhan, arrested for disrupting Supreme Court proceedings. They were accused of hurling abuses, throwing papers, and assaulting a security guard on July 10.

A Patiala House Court has granted bail to two Law students accused of hurling abuses, throwing papers and assaulting a security staff member during a hearing in the Supreme Court. Delhi Police had arrested law students Prabal Pratap Singh and Chandra Bhan.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ravi on July 27 granted bail to Prabal Pratap Singh and Chander Bhan after hearing the submissions and considering the bail applications.

Bail Conditions

" In view of the foregoing discussion, both bail applications are allowed. Accused Prabal Pratap and accused Chanderbhan are directed to be released on regular bail subject to each of them furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 25,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the concerned court/duty Magistrate," the JMFC ordered on July 27.

The court has imposed the condition including that the accused shall join investigation/trial as and when required. The accused shall not, directly or indirectly, tamper with evidence or attempt to influence or contact the complainant or any prosecution witness.

Defense Counsel's Submission

The counsel for the accused submits that both accused are young persons students, with no prior criminal antecedents; that the incident arose out of a highly charged, unstructured emotional outburst while appearing unrepresented before the highest court of the land, and not out of any pre-meditated design; that the investigation is stated to be complete, and the police report itself records that no further involvement or recovery is pending qua either accused. It was also submitted by the counsel that the offences alleged, other than being non-heinous in nature, are punishable with maximum sentences not exceeding two years; and that continued incarceration serves no investigative purpose.

Addl. Public prosecutor (APP) Bhanu Pratap Singh opposed the bail applications.

Court's Observations on Decorum

While granting bail to the accused persons, the court observed, "The allegations, as they stand, disclose conduct that squarely implicates the decorum and dignity that every courtroom, and more so the courtroom of the highest constitutional court of the land, is entitled to command from those who appear before it."

The court further said that A litigant, howsoever aggrieved by the outcome of his cause or howsoever unrepresented, Magistra does not thereby acquire licence to hurl papers in open court or direct abusive language at the presiding authority, much less at the office of the Chief Justice of India, an institution that stands as the final guarantor of the very rights and liberties that every citizen, including the accused, invokes when knocking on the doors of the judiciary.

" Conduct of this nature, if allowed to pass unremarked, carries the risk of being perceived as tacitly acceptable, and it is necessary to state clearly, as part of the record of these proceedings, that such conduct is not condoned and stands unequivocally deprecated," the court said.

The court asserted, " It is expected that the accused will in future conduct themselves before this or any other court with the restraint and decorum that the administration of justice necessarily demands."

Background of the Arrest

The court on July 15 remanded law students Prabal Pratap Singh and Chander Bhan to 14 days' judicial custody. They were arrested on July 13. They were arrested in a case connected with throwing papers before a judge of the Supreme Court and a scuffle with security staff. An FIR has been lodged at Tilak Marg Police Station. They are students of Lucknow University.

Earlier, while seeking custodial remand on July 13, Delhi Police had said that during investigation it was revealed that on 10.07.2026, while appearing as Petitioner-in-Person in the Supreme Court, Prabal Pratap Singh intentionally created disturbance during the judicial proceedings by using abusive and unparliamentary language against the Chief Justice of India, throwing papers inside the courtroom, and behaving aggressively.

It is alleged that when on duty, Head Constable Ravindra Kumar attempted to restrain him and maintain order, Prabal Pratap Singh assaulted and used criminal force against him by resisting his lawful intervention, attempting to remove his hand and pushing him, thereby obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his official duties. It was also submitted by the police that certain pamphlets containing objectionable words were recovered from the possession of the accused. The source, authorship, printing, procurement, purpose and intended use/distribution of the said pamphlets are yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

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