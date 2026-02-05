Rajya Sabha saw a heated clash between LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leaders after Kharge alleged Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition staged a walkout, while BJP leaders cited rules against discussing Lok Sabha matters.

The Upper House of Parliament witnessed a heated exchange between Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leaders after the Congress MP alleged that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha.

The Opposition has been protesting against the Centre for allegedly preventing Rahul Gandhi from addressing the Lower House, citing former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff. This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address during the ongoing discussion. Amid the ruckus in the House, the Opposition staged a walkout.

Kharge accuses govt of 'paralysing' one House

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Parliament comprises both Houses, while Leader of the House JP Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objected, stating that the issues of the Lower House cannot be discussed here. Chairman CP Radhakrishnan also asked Kharge not to raise Lok Sabha-related issues in the Upper House, citing a previous ruling.

Kharge said, "You have given me an opportunity to speak about the democratic principles of the country. Parliament comprises the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. As per our Constitution, we have two chambers. But the Lok Sabha LoP is not allowed to speak. He wanted to discuss the country's interests... We understand and do not want to disturb the House. For the past four days, the House has not been functioning because it has not allowed the LoP to speak. Parliament doesn't comprise only one House. You cannot paralyse one House to hide your mistakes. You betrayed and insulted the nation. When Rahul talks about it, then 'aapko khujli uthti hai' (you get itchy)..."

'Proceedings of Lok Sabha cannot be discussed': BJP leaders

Vice President Radhakrishan objected and said, "Proceedings of Lok Sabha cannot be discussed in Rajya Sabha; you know that very well." Leader of the House and BJP MP JP Nadda hit back at Kharge and, taking a veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi, asked him not to let his party become a hostage of a child.

Nadda said, "The LoP (Rajya Sabha) should know that the proceedings of Lok Sabha cannot be discussed in Rajya Sabha. Previous chairmen have given rulings on this. If he wants, he should ask his party members to discuss in the Lok Sabha... I want to give a message to Congress and the nation that the government under Prime Minister Modi is ready for all discussions."

"PM Modi was ready to answer the questions raised in Lok Sabha, but you did not allow the House to function. You demanded a statement on the India-US trade deal; Piyush Goyal ji delivered a statement. Leader of Opposition (Kharge) spoke for 20 minutes over his given time, but we said you may speak more. Saying that democracy is in danger is wrong, and I condemn it. Don't make your party hostage to an innocent child," JP Nadda added.

Kiren Rijiju said that the members of the House are waiting for the Prime Minister's address and urged the Opposition for the smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha. "Rajya Sabha was functioning smoothly on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. He brought in an issue in the garb of democratic principles. I am shocked that he had to raise the matter today. We heard the discussion for three days. Under your chairmanship (RS Chairman), the floor leaders held a Business Advisory meeting, and we agreed to Congress' request. Today is the fourth day of the discussion, and we expect members to follow the tradition and rules. The members are waiting to listen to the speech of the Prime Minister today. I do not want to decide for Congress whether they want to listen to the Prime Minister or not. Lok Sabha proceedings should not be discussed in the Rajya Sabha. The House has its rules. You are a senior leader, why don't you make, why don't you guide Rahul Gandhi? He doesn't listen to the rules. We should proceed according to the list of business," Rijiju said.

Sitharaman invokes Rajasthan murder case

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman invoked the Kanhaiya Kumar murder case in Rajasthan to oppose Kharge's alleged "lynching" remark. She said, "I heard him say you people lynch. I want that word removed. Let me remind you, under the Congress government in Rajasthan, based on a BJP leader's comment, there was the lynching of a tailor, and no action was taken. In Kerala, under the Congress, the hands of a teacher were chopped off. What action did they take?"

Amid the heated exchange, there was sloganeering from both sides. The Opposition MPs were seen approaching the well of the House in protest. This comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the Rajya Sabha. PM Modi was expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on Wednesday; instead, after repeated disruptions and sloganeering by the Opposition members, the Speaker adjourned the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

