Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Delhi Defence Dialogue (DDD) 2025 today. Organised by MP-IDSA, the two-day conference focuses on harnessing new-age technology for developing India's defence capabilities.

Rajnath Singh to Address Delhi Defence Dialogue

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to address the Delhi Defence Dialogue on Tuesday, a flagship platform organised by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). The two-day DDD 2025 conference will be addressed by the Defence Minister at 11 AM today.

The theme of the conference is "Harnessing New Age Technology for Def Capability Development," with experts exploring the future of defence technology. "At around 11.00 AM today, 11th November, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will deliver a keynote address at the Delhi Defence Dialogue organised by IDSA," read an X post by the Defence Minister's office.

Key Sessions at DDD 2025

Session two of the event will feature retired Army officials, Takshashila institution, visiting fellow of Griffith Asia Institute, among other experts. Session 2 of the event is on the topic Adapting to Excel - Structures, Mechanisms and Challenges. The session will be moderated by Lt Gen Raj Shukla, PVSM, YSM, SM (Retd), Member UPSC.

A Critical Forum for India's Defence Strategy

DDD is an annual event and a flagship platform of the MP-IDSA with the aim of addressing the multifaceted challenges of defence and security in India, as the landscape of warfare becomes increasingly complex. The platform is designed to discuss the evolving landscape of international security and defence strategies, with a focus on India's defence. The dialogue aims to exchange views and foster collaboration among defence experts, policymakers, and military leaders.

Further, as India navigates a complex geopolitical landscape, the DDD serves as a critical forum for addressing the need for a robust defence strategy that not only addresses immediate threats but also anticipates future challenges, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Special Session on Maritime Security

A special session with retired naval officers is also organised, on the topic 'Levelling the playing field - leapfrogging Challenges.' Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti will be delivering the special address at the special session, discussing how the Navy is embracing innovation & technology to overcome hurdles and ensure maritime security.

Context from Previous Year

Last year, on November 12, DDD organised by the MP IDSA was organised on the theme 'Adaptive Defence: Navigating the Changing Landscape of Modern Warfare.' (ANI)