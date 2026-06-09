Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his death anniversary, hailing his contribution to the freedom struggle and his fight for the rights of indigenous communities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid tribute to legendary tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his death anniversary, remembering his contribution to India's freedom struggle and his efforts towards protecting tribal identity and rights.

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In a tribute shared on his official social media platform, Rajnath Singh hailed Birsa Munda's role in awakening tribal society against British colonial rule and praised his lifelong commitment to justice and empowerment.

"On the death anniversary of 'Dharti Aaba' Lord Birsa Munda Ji, I offer millions of salutations to him. The great leader Birsa Munda Ji, who fought for independence until his last breath, awakened tribal society against the British," Rajnath Singh wrote on X. "He dedicated his life to protecting the rights to water, forests, and land, as well as to preserving dignity. His struggle against foreign rule, injustice, and exploitation gave a new direction to public consciousness and delivered a message of patriotism that continues to inspire us even today. His indomitable courage, sacrifice, and martyrdom will continue to guide future generations," the post further read.

He further emphasised that Munda's lifelong dedication to protecting the rights to water, forests, and land, coupled with his fight against exploitation, gave a "new direction to public consciousness" that continues to inspire the nation today.

Amit Shah lauds Munda as symbol of tribal pride

Joining the tributes, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah lauded Munda as an "immortal symbol of tribal pride, patriotism, and cultural consciousness."

In his message, Shah noted that Munda sounded the conch of freedom against British rule through the historic 'Ulgulan' movement. "He organised tribal society to protect their rights and heritage, and gave the conservation of water, forests, and land the form of a people's movement," the Union Minister stated.

Amit Shah further said that Munda's struggle against religious conversion and his commitment to tribal glory continue to inspire millions of people across the country.

The Legacy of Birsa Munda

Birsa Munda is regarded as one of the most influential tribal freedom fighters in Indian history. Born in the late 19th century, he led a movement against British colonial rule and exploitation in the Chota Nagpur region, mobilising tribal communities to assert their rights over land and resources.

Through his leadership, Munda championed the cause of indigenous communities and worked towards preserving their cultural identity and heritage. His resistance against colonial policies and exploitation earned him a prominent place in India's freedom movement.

Leaders from across the political spectrum, social organisations, and members of tribal communities also paid tributes to Birsa Munda on the occasion, recalling his role in championing the cause of indigenous people and preserving their cultural identity.

Munda passed away on June 9, 1900, at the age of 25. His contributions continue to be remembered and celebrated nationwide, particularly among tribal communities, for his unwavering commitment to justice, dignity and the protection of tribal rights. (ANI)