In Guntur, a woman accused TDP leader Mallela Murthy of ordering an assault on her by transgender persons. A case has been filed. In Hyderabad, an AP cop has been booked for allegedly abducting a man from his home without due procedure.

TDP Leader Accused of Orchestrating Assault in Guntur

A woman was allegedly assaulted in Krishna Babu Colony in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, with the victim accusing TDP leader Mallela Murthy of getting a group of transgender persons to attack her, police said. According to the victim, the incident arose out of a dispute over a borewell. She alleged that on Murthy's instructions, the transgender persons pulled her saree and behaved in a humiliating and inhuman manner. Nagarampalem Police have registered a case against Mallela Murthy and the transgender persons allegedly involved in the incident. Police have taken the accused into custody, and further investigation is underway.

AP Police Inspector Booked for Forcible Abduction in Hyderabad

Earlier, a case had been registered at Saroornagar Police Station in Hyderabad after a woman alleged that a group of unidentified persons, claiming to be from Andhra Pradesh Police, forcibly took away her husband from their residence in Bairamalguda, officials said. According to the complaint, the woman has alleged that the persons who came in civil dress entered her house without following due legal procedure and took her husband away in a vehicle. Police have registered a case against a Circle Inspector of Bobbili in Andhra Pradesh and other unidentified persons. Saroornagar Police have booked the case under Sections 74 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the investigation has been handed over to Sub-Inspector V Maraiah. Inspector N Srishylam of Saroornagar Police Station said the complaint was received on July 1.

"On 01.07.2026 at 0015 hours, we received a petition from K Vijaya Lakshmi, wife of K Venkatrami Reddy, aged 36 years, working in the private sector and residing at Bairamalguda, Saroornagar," the FIR stated.

The FIR further recorded that the incident occurred on June 30 between 7:30 pm and 8:00 pm, when "certain unknown persons in civil clothes, claiming to be from the Andhra Pradesh Police, illegally and forcefully entered her house located at Madhava Nagar, Road No. 6, Bairamalguda." It further alleges that the group "without following any established legal procedures, took away her husband, K Venkatrami Reddy, in a red Baleno car bearing registration number TS-08-FP-2712." (ANI)