Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for its significant contribution to India's maritime security and the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. He noted GSL's international recognition and growing role in the Indian Ocean.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed the contribution of Goa Shipyard Limited. He said that GSL functions as an important part of the defence ecosystem, contributing significantly to the country's maritime security.

The Defence Minister was addressing the officials and workers of Goa Shipyard Limited. He is scheduled to commission the Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra Pratap, the first of two pollution control vessels on Monday.

Rajnath Singh Hails GSL's Contribution

Addressing the Cultural Evening at GSL, Chicalim Goa, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that, "Goa Shipyard Limited has earned recognition not only within the country but also internationally. The ships being built here for the Navy and the Coast Guard are symbols of our sovereignty."

Flagging the maritime threats, the Defence Minister said that, "Today, non-traditional threats at sea are also increasing. In such changing times, GSL has transformed itself. As a result of your efforts, we have not only delivered equipment to the forces on time, but have also taken strong steps towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

"India today is becoming a proactive maritime nation. India's role in ensuring stability and cooperation across the entire Indian Ocean Region is steadily growing. In this context, institutions like GSL will have to support India's credibility in the future. We must move forward with state-of-the-art technology and AI-enabled equipment." Rajnath Singh added.

Concluding his remarks Defence Minister said, "I am pleased to know that GSL is building a high-technology dredger for Belgium. If we are to make India a developed nation by 2047, we will need to work like this and often even harder. The Ministry of Defence is ready to provide all possible support to you."

GSL's Performance and Future Projects

On the occasion, GSL CMD Brijesh Kumar Upadhyay shared upcoming project details. He said, "In the last 15 months, GSL has launched ten ships, and in the past six months, three Fast Patrol Vessels and Pollution Control Vessel have been delivered. By June 2026, five Fast Patrol Vessels and one Pollution Control Vessel will be delivered."

"GSL's financial performance has also been consistently impressive. In the last financial year, GSL achieved the production value of Rs 2,801 crore and earned gross revenue of Rs 3,190 crore," said the Chairman and Managing Director of Goa Shipyard Limited.