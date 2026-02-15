Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief Guest at Isha's Mahashivaratri, called it a 'spiritual experience'. He was joined by Devendra Fadnavis and others. The event featured the Bavya Bharat Bushan Awards and performances guided by Sadhguru.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday described the Mahashivaratri celebrations at the Isha Foundation's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore as "a special and spiritual experience." Attending the celebrations as the Chief Guest, the Defence Minister addressed the gathering in front of the iconic Adiyogi statue on the auspicious occasion.

In his address, the Defence Minister called Lord Shiva "the beginning, eternal and infinite" and reflected on the significance of the Vellangiri Hills, known as the Kailasa of the South. "Being here among all of you on the occasion of Mahashivratri is truly a special and spiritual experience of my life. I bow to Adiyogi Shiva and extend my respectful greetings to all the devotees here. Lord Shiva is the beginning, eternal and infinite... He is the truth, and whatever is true is Shiva. It is believed that these Vellangiri Hills are the sacred abode of Lord Shiva, known as the Kailasha of the South...," the Defence Minister said.

Dignitaries and Awards

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accompanied by his wife Amruta Fadnavis, Union Minister L Murugan and actresses Juhi Chawla and Tamannaah, offered prayers at Surya Kundam and Dhyanalinga at the Isha Yoga Centre. After these events, the dignitaries arrived at the Adiyogi Statue place, where the Bavya Bharat Bushan Awards Medal and certificates, on behalf of Isha Foundation, were given to Artist Dr N.Rajan, Dancer Alamel Valli, Rocket Scientist Dr Nambi Narayanan, Former Chairman of ISRO A.S.Kiran Kumar, Academician Vikram Sampath, Badminton Player Saina Nehwal, Air Marshal Jithendra Mishra (Western Air Command for Operation Sindoor), Admiral Rahul Vikas Khokle (Western Naval Command for Operation Sindoor) and General Northern Command Athithya Vikram.

Following the award ceremony, spiritual guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, presented shawls to the dignitaries in attendance. Other distinguished dignitaries at the grand Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore include Dr L Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs; Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; and Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas. Several other dignitaries, spiritual leaders and artists from across the country are also part of the mega celebration.

Ganga-Themed Celebrations and Performances

Themed "Ganga", this year's Mahashivratri focuses on the spiritual, cultural and ecological significance of the sacred river. The night-long event features powerful meditations guided by Sadhguru, vibrant music and dance performances, and live acts by leading Indian artists. Renowned performers will take the stage include Aditya Gadhvi and Prashant Sonagra. Collaborations with Sounds of Isha (SOI) will see performances by Swaroop Khan, Blaaze, Harish Sagane and Dhol Tasha. Swagat Rathod, Prithvi Gandharv, Aishwarya Nigam and Deepali Sahay will also join Sounds of Isha for special musical offerings.

Sadhguru will perform the Yogeshwara Linga Maha Abhishekam for devotees to deepen their connection with Yogeshwara Linga. Millions of people from all over the world registered for the free offering, according to a press release. The ongoing livestream of the celebrations will continue till 6 am tomorrow. It will also be available in 23 Indian and international languages, enabling people from around the world to participate in this night of immense spiritual significance, as per the press release. (ANI)