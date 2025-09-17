Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India prefers dialogue but acts decisively when required. He highlighted Operation Sindoor, Balakot Air Strike and Operation Polo as the key examples of India's strength against terrorism and the external threats.

New Delhi: Referring to several military strikes against Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asserted that while India is committed to dialogue and diplomacy, it also knows how to deliver a strong and decisive response to those who don’t understand the language of peace and goodwill.

Rajnath Singh on India's strength

Speaking in Hyderabad, the Defence Minister asserted “Operation Sindoor, 2016 Surgical Strike and 2019 Balakot Air Strike are proof that India's patience is its strength not weakness, and we choose the path of hard power when negotiations fail to yield any solution.”

Pointing out that the terrorists killed innocent citizens in Pahalgam based on their religion, Rajnath Singh said that the forces killed terrorists and destroyed their hideouts in Pakistan & Pakistan occupied Kashmir during Operation Sindoor based on their action.

Crediting the valour and dedication of the armed forces for the successful execution, the minister reiterated that the operation is only on hold, and it will resume in full force in case another terrorist activity is orchestrated from across the border.

He emphasised that India rejected third party intervention over the ceasefire during Operation Sindoor, stating that no third party can interfere in India’s internal matters.

He also hailed the role of Sardar Vallabbhai Patel as ‘Iron man’ in uniting North and South India.

Pointing out that Hyderabad Liberation Day and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday fall on 17 September, he said that, “Just like Sardar Patel, our Prime Minister is working to strengthen India culturally, socially, spiritually and economically.”

Rajnath Singh on Operation Polo

The minister also commended the courage of those who participated in Operation Polo, stating that it was not merely a military operation; it was Sardar Patel’s decisive blow that shattered the Razakars' conspiracy and brought Hyderabad back to India.

He termed the success of Operation Polo and the merger of Hyderabad with India as a glorious chapter which demonstrated to the world that India has always been both capable and powerful in protecting its unity.

"Just as the Razakars' conspiracy collapsed in 1948, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and its agents have failed today. India has again given a befitting reply with Operation Sindoor. We have again proved that our unity and cultural diversity are our greatest strength," he added.