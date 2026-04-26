BJP MLA Rameshbhai Tilara cast his vote in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation election, urging people to vote in large numbers for the vision of Viksit Bharat. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also made a similar appeal for 100% voter turnout.

BJP MLA Rameshbhai Tilara on Sunday cast his vote for the Rajkot Municipal Corporation election at a polling ward office no 11 amid the ongoing Gujarat local body polls. Speaking with the media before voting, Tilara urged people to exercise their franchise in large numbers, calling it essential for advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat. "Voting is being done for the Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election today. The Rajkot Municipal Corporation Election is essential in advancing PM Modi's dream of Viksit Bharat. So, I appeal to all the people to vote in large numbers," he said.

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CM's Appeal for 100% Voting

Earlier on Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel appealed to all citizens to vote 100 per cent in the elections of local self-government institutions. He requested all the voters of the state to vote enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy.

In his message to the citizens, CM Patel said that voting in a democracy is not only a right but also a sacred duty as a citizen. He said that every vote will further boost the overall development of the villages, talukas, districts, and cities of the state.

The Chief Minister appealed to all the voters of the state to reach their polling stations and vote and also motivate their family members, friends, and neighbours to vote. He has called upon everyone to make this grand festival of democracy a success by taking a pledge of "100 per cent voting".

The Chief Minister has made a heartfelt appeal to everyone to vote in this election of local self-government institutions to build a developed India and a developed Gujarat.

AAP Alleges Attack on Candidate

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that Ajay, its candidate for local body elections in Gujarat's Una, was injured in a firing incident. AAP Delhi MLA Gopal Rai slammed the BJP, alleging that the police failed to register an FIR into the Wednesday night's incident.

In an X post, Gopal Rai accused the BJP of a "bloody game" ahead of local swaraj elections in Gujarat.

The counting of votes will be held on April 28. (ANI)