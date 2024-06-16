Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mastermind of Reasi terror attack killed in Pakistan by 'unknown men'? Pak YouTuber claims (WATCH)

    This development comes after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed in the Kanda area of the union territory on Sunday, resulting in the tragic deaths of nine individuals and injuring many others.

    Mastermind of Reasi terror attack killed in Pakistan by 'unknown men'? Pak YouTuber claims (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

    Pakistani media and YouTubers are reporting the alleged neutralization of the mastermind behind the Reasi terror attack, attributing it to "unknown men," sparking controversy and speculation in the region.

    Earlier this week, the Jammu and Kashmir Police made significant breakthrough in the investigation, arresting 50 individuals connected to the Reasi terror attack case. This development comes after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed in the Kanda area of the union territory on Sunday, resulting in the tragic deaths of nine individuals and injuring many others.

    'Huge sweeping generalization': Rajeev Chandrasekhar counters Elon Musk's criticism of EVMs; check details

    According to a police spokesperson, intensive investigations led by the Kanda Area Police Station unearthed crucial leads that facilitated the identifying and arresting suspects linked to the attack. The operation had expanded its search to areas like Arnas and Mahore, historically known for militant activities in the mid-90s.

    The incident on June 9 saw terrorists targeting a bus transporting pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

    The assailants opened fire on the 53-seater bus, causing it to veer off the road into a deep gorge. The ensuing chaos claimed the lives of nine individuals and left 41 others wounded.

    Pune-based PNG jewellers robbed by 20 miscreants in USA's San Francisco; video surfaces (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pune-based PNG jewellers robbed by 20 miscreants in USA's San Francisco; video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    Pune-based PNG jewellers robbed by 20 miscreants in USA's San Francisco; video surfaces (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-656 June 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-656 June 16 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Noida woman finds centipede inside Amul Ice Cream tub ordered online, video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Noida woman finds centipede inside Amul Ice Cream tub ordered online, video goes viral (WATCH)

    'Cut stomachs, burn temples...': ISIS calls for Hindu genocide; target PM Modi, Nupur Sharma & Madhavi Latha anr

    'Cut stomachs, burn temples...': ISIS calls for Hindu genocide; target PM Modi, Nupur Sharma & Madhavi Latha

    Huge sweeping generalization Rajeev Chandrasekhar counters Elon Musk's criticism of EVMs; check details AJR

    'Huge sweeping generalization': Rajeev Chandrasekhar counters Elon Musk's criticism of EVMs; check details

    Recent Stories

    Hobbiton to Neuschwanstein Castle: 7 places that look like fairytale ATG

    Hobbiton to Neuschwanstein Castle: 7 places that look like fairytale

    Nagaland state lottery June 16, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 16, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Roger Federer's top 8 most memorable career moments osf

    Roger Federer's top 8 most memorable career moments

    Avian Flu Outbreak in Kerala: Health department issues guidelines; Check anr

    Avian Flu Outbreak in Kerala: Health department issues guidelines; Check

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6: All set for Grand Finale? Check Top 5 contestants, expected winner here RKK

    Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6: All set for Grand Finale? Check Top 5 contestants, expected winner here

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon