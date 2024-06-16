Mastermind of Reasi terror attack killed in Pakistan by 'unknown men'? Pak YouTuber claims (WATCH)

This development comes after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed in the Kanda area of the union territory on Sunday, resulting in the tragic deaths of nine individuals and injuring many others.

Pakistani media and YouTubers are reporting the alleged neutralization of the mastermind behind the Reasi terror attack, attributing it to "unknown men," sparking controversy and speculation in the region.

Earlier this week, the Jammu and Kashmir Police made significant breakthrough in the investigation, arresting 50 individuals connected to the Reasi terror attack case. This development comes after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed in the Kanda area of the union territory on Sunday, resulting in the tragic deaths of nine individuals and injuring many others.

According to a police spokesperson, intensive investigations led by the Kanda Area Police Station unearthed crucial leads that facilitated the identifying and arresting suspects linked to the attack. The operation had expanded its search to areas like Arnas and Mahore, historically known for militant activities in the mid-90s.

The incident on June 9 saw terrorists targeting a bus transporting pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

The assailants opened fire on the 53-seater bus, causing it to veer off the road into a deep gorge. The ensuing chaos claimed the lives of nine individuals and left 41 others wounded.

