A panel discussion titled "Cables Empowering Clean Energy: Renewable Energy Interwoven with Last-Mile Connectivity" was organised on Monday at Marwadi University, Rajkot, as part of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference. The session brought together industry leaders and academic experts to reflect on the future of green energy and advanced cable technologies.

Expert Insights on Green Energy and Cable Technologies

According to a release, GHN Rao, General Manager of NTPC-Green, presented detailed insights into wind energy projects. He emphasised NTPC's commitment to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032. He highlighted challenges in wind energy projects, from land surveys and tower erection to equipment transportation across complex terrain, and solutions for grid integration. Sumit Sengar, Director and Head of BIS Ahmedabad, delivered a presentation on Indian electrical cable standards. Stressing consumer safety, he explained the importance of testing and quality assurance across products ranging from PVC cables to EV charging cables.

Professor K. Shanti Swaroop of IIT Madras guided the audience on the role of Artificial Intelligence and smart grid technologies in ensuring power grid security, underscoring the need for digital protection. The panel also featured contributions from Adarsh Singh of PGCIL, Y.S. Tiwari of Universal Cables, Surinder Jain of KEI Industries, and Jinesh Shah of KJK Engineering, who shared their experiences and technical expertise.

The program concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where discussions centred on employment opportunities in the clean energy sector and the adoption of new technologies.

Seminar Focuses on AI/ML for Smarter Energy Integration

Additionally, A seminar was also organised at VGRC on the theme 'Smarter RE integration & Stadial Storage Solution through AI-ML: Need of the Hour'. The seminar featured extensive discussions on how modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) can be leveraged to make the energy sector more efficient and future-ready.

At the seminar, Shweta Ravikumar, Executive Director of FSR Global, underscored the significance of energy transition and the need for sustainable energy frameworks at the global level. Additionally, Dr. Chirag Thakore, Professor and Head at LD Engineering College, provided detailed insights into grid preparedness and long-term infrastructure planning.

Gautam Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer at Intellismart Infrastructure, highlighted the role of data-driven decision-making in smart metering and power distribution, while Joydeep Sinha, Technology Expert at TCS, discussed the transformative impact of AI/ML applications. (ANI)