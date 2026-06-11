Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leaders paid heartfelt tributes to former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary, remembering his commitment to farmers, social justice, and the welfare of the marginalised.

Congress Leaders Pay Homage

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and several senior party leaders on Thursday paid heartfelt tributes to former Union Minister and veteran leader Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary, remembering his unwavering commitment to the welfare of farmers and the marginalised sections of society.

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Taking to X, Mallikarjun Kharge hailed the late leader as a "brave Air Force officer" and a symbol of simplicity. "On the death anniversary of the late former Union Minister, brave Air Force officer, and senior Congress party leader, Shri Rajesh Pilot ji, we offer our heartfelt tribute. Simplicity, courage, and public service were the hallmarks of his persona. He dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of farmers, the deprived, workers, and the exploited, and regarded the welfare of the nation as the highest duty of his life," Kharge posted. He further added, "His unwavering commitment to public welfare, social justice, and the concerns of the people will continue to inspire one and all forever." Kharge also tagged the late leader's son and senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot in his post.

Tributes from State Units

The Uttar Pradesh Congress committee also joined in paying homage, describing Rajesh Pilot as a powerful advocate for the agricultural community. "A resounding voice for farmers' welfare, a heartfelt tribute on the death anniversary of former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot Ji," the UP Congress posted on X.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari remembered the late leader by recalling one of his most famous ideologies regarding the empowerment of the underprivileged. Quoting Rajesh Pilot, Patwari posted on X: "'As long as the children of poor farmers and laborers do not study and sit in those chairs that implement the country's policies, the progress of the country is not possible.' -- Late Shri Rajesh Pilot Ji." Paying his respects, Patwari added, "On the death anniversary of Late Shri Rajesh Pilot Ji, the popular farmer leader and former Union Minister, a humble tribute to him. His struggle, his simplicity, and his dedication to the rights of farmers and laborers will always continue to inspire."

A Look Back at Rajesh Pilot's Life

Born in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, Rajesh Pilot moved to Delhi, where he worked as a milkman and later went to join the Indian Air Force. In 1979, his meeting with the then Congress President Indira Gandhi started the chapter of politics in his life. After being granted a ticket to contest elections by Indira Gandhi, he won his first elections in Bharatpur and Dausa. He also emerged as a prominent Gurjar leader in the country Rajesh Pilot also served as the minister of Telecommunications, Internal Security and Environment.

The Minister passed away in a car accident in Dausa on June 11, 2000. (ANI)