BJP's Harsh Malhotra lauded PM Modi after the 134th 'Mann ki Baat', calling him the only world PM to address citizens monthly. In the broadcast, Modi praised athletes like Gurindervir Singh for setting new records at the National Athletics Cup.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 134th edition of 'Mann ki Baat', BJP Delhi President Harsh Malhotra on Sunday hailed PM Modi, saying that he is the only Prime Minister in the world who addresses the citizens every month through a radio broadcast programme. Malhotra further noted that PM Modi's consistency is a testament to his committment to the nation and its people.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"PM Modi is the only PM in the world who talks to the people of the country every month. Today is the 134 episodes of PM's Mann ki Baat. He not only connects with the people through it, but also talks about the small incidents that happen in the country. These show his commitment to the country and its people. Now, the whole country comes together to hear the PM's Mann Ki Baat," he said.

PM Modi Lauds Record-Breaking Athletes

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday lauded India's emerging athletics stars for rewriting the record books at the 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Cup 2026 in Ranchi, describing their achievements as a reflection of the country's growing sporting prowess. Addressing the 134th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi highlighted four national records that were broken during the competition and congratulated the athletes responsible for the landmark performances.

"Just a few days ago, the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition was held in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Nearly 800 athletes participated in it from all over the country. During this, four national records were broken in four different events. Gurindervir Singh, Vishal TK, Tejaswin Shankar, Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar set new records in different categories. First of all, I congratulate all of them," PM Modi said.

Among the standout performers was sprinter Gurindervir Singh, who became the first Indian man to run the 100 metres in under 10.10 seconds. The 25-year-old clocked a sensational 10.09 seconds in the final to establish a new national record. (ANI)