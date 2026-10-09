UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar attacked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his Ayodhya visit, accusing him of vote-bank politics. Rajbhar said Yadav is worried about how visiting Ayodhya might affect his Muslim voters and praised CM Yogi Adityanath's government.

Rajbhar Accuses Akhilesh of 'Vote-Bank Politics'

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his visit to Ayodhya, accusing him of practising vote-bank politics and appeasement.

Targeting the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (CM), Rajbhar said Yadav remains hesitant and anxious about how visiting Ayodhya might impact his core minority constituency. "He is worried about his vote bank. He should do politics openly instead of worrying about how his actions might affect his Muslim voters," Rajbhar said. Lauding the current CM Yogi Adityanath-led government for equitable governance, Rajbhar added, "I have seen people on social media saying that there is no discrimination under Yogi ji’s government."

SP Chief Attends Bhagwat Katha in Ayodhya

On Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh visited Ayodhya and participated in the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha organised at the ancestral home of Samajwadi Party leader and former Minister Tej Narayan Pandey alias Pawan Pandey in Krishnapur, Khanpur Rasoolabad, Ayodhya, according to a party release.

SP chief first performed the worship of the Vyas Peeth and congratulated all the devotees who had gathered for the Bhagwat Katha, extending his best wishes. Addressing the devotees present on this occasion, Akhilesh said that on the sacred land of Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, today all Hari devotees are together chanting "Jai Radheshyam," which is the beauty of our society, country, and culture. He said that the biggest festival of democracy, elections, is about to take place; when the time for elections comes, the moment to make a decision will arrive. On such an occasion, this is a unique coincidence that we have gathered to partake in the nectar of the Bhagwat Katha, which conquers the heat of Kaliyug, adorns this world, and improves the next. This is a great fortune.