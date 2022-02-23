  • Facebook
    Rajasthan: Plastic goods to be prohibited from July 1

    The Municipal Corporation has requested everyone to consume or sell the remaining products in stock by June 30 to deplete the stock. The government has issued an order outlawing it totally as of July 1.

    Rajasthan Plastic goods to be prohibited from July 1
    Team Newsable
    Jaipur, First Published Feb 23, 2022, 5:28 PM IST
    The Rajasthan government has stated that plastic goods harmful to the environment would be fully prohibited beginning July 1. In this respect, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation has issued a public notice requesting that all dealers and organisations dispose of their plastic stock as soon as possible. On July 1, the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change has decided to restrict the use of any products manufactured of plastic smaller than 100 microns thick, including glasses, cups, polythene, forks-spoons, and plates.

    The Jaipur Municipal Corporation has published a public notification in response to this ruling. The lead will also be phased out of mobile phones, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, banners, and posters made of plastic. Decorative foils, knives, cigarettes, and invitation cards made of plastic for filling sweet boxes are also prohibited. The Municipal Corporation has requested everyone to consume or sell the remaining products in stock by June 30 to deplete the stock. The government has issued an order outlawing it totally as of July 1.

    Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot administration would develop rules for tribals, scheduled castes, and tribes on the lines of Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Telangana. In order to do this, a bill titled "Rajasthan Scheduled Castes and Tribes Development Act" would be introduced in the current session of the Legislative Assembly. The Gehlot government would set up a special fund to cater to the vote bank of these sectors in the upcoming assembly elections. This cash will be utilised for tribal, scheduled caste, and tribal-related initiatives. 

    The draft laws have been completed. Before drafting the bill, officials researched the legislation of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Laws have been enacted in these three states to execute plans relating to reserved castes and tribes.

