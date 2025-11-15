Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar's surprise inspection of a Jodhpur school revealed disciplined students but poor washroom facilities. He ordered immediate repairs, emphasizing the govt's focus on infrastructure and student welfare.

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar conducted a surprise inspection of government schools in the Mandore area of Jodhpur here on Saturday. During his visit, he specifically checked Phool Bagh Government School and assessed the overall facilities and management of the school.

The minister observed that the school was holding its prayer assembly in an orderly manner. He noted that the students were disciplined and appreciated their adherence to routine, stating that this reflected the school's positive culture and focus on values.

Deficiencies Found in School Infrastructure

However, during the inspection of the bathrooms and washrooms, several deficiencies were found. Minister Dilawar noticed broken tiles and damaged pipelines in the washrooms. He immediately instructed the school principal to undertake corrective measures and ensure that these facilities were repaired promptly. He emphasised that proper basic facilities are essential for providing a safe and conducive learning and health environment for students.

Directives for School Management

The minister also advised the school staff to pay special attention to student care, cleanliness, and overall school management. He added that periodic surprise inspections will be conducted to assess the condition of schools and implement improvements wherever necessary.

Government's Commitment to School Quality

Through this inspection, Madan Dilawar sent a clear message that the state government prioritises not only the quality of education but also the condition of basic infrastructure in schools. The minister's visit is expected to motivate both students and teachers and strengthen the overall management of government schools in the region.