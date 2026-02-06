Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel praised CM Bhajanlal Sharma's 'historic' speech, saying he detailed the Congress's 5-year tenure against the BJP's 2-year tenure and responded to opposition challenges. The CM also proposed plans to protect Khejri trees.

Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel on Friday took a swipe at the Congress, saying that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has delivered a historic outlook of Congress' 5-year tenure and the Bhartiya Janata Party's 2-year tenure. Speaking to ANI, he hailed the Chief Minister, saying that he responded to all the challenges posed by the opposition, terming his address as "historic." "After several days of debate and discussion, today Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma delivered a historic speech in the House while supporting the motion of thanks, which will be remembered for a long time to come. He completely responded to the challenges posed by the Congress and also accepted their challenge... He presented a detailed account of the Congress's 5-year tenure and our 2-year tenure in the Assembly, based on all the facts... I request my colleagues in the opposition in the Assembly to come forward and challenge our work; otherwise, our Chief Minister has already accepted the challenge you have given..." he said.

Khejri Tree Protection Plan

Patel further stated that the Chief Minister has proposed his ideas to protect the Khejri trees, which act as a natural defence mechanism against pollution. "Today is yet another special day. Khejri is a critical natural defence against pollution. The Chief Minister had stated earlier that Khejri is very important to us. Today, the CM spoke about his ideas and proposals in the House, in order to protect Khejri. The government will see to it. The protest, which was ongoing in Bikaner, has now ended after the CM's assurance. I thank all the environmentalists for raising this issue," he stated.

India-US Trade Deal Benefits

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the historic trade deal between India and the United States will open doors to unlimited possibilities for the entire country, including Rajasthan. He said the textile industry and the state's handloom sector will benefit most from the deal.

Speaking to ANI, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said, "The trade deal between India and the United States has received final approval. The US administration has made a substantial reduction in tariffs imposed on Indian goods. It has been directly reduced from 50% to 18%. This is a new ray of hope for our artisans and exporters. This deal reflects that the "Make in India" project and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" are getting recognition on an international level."

"Textile Industry, handicraft and handloom sector will get maximum benefit from the scheme. Due to lower tariffs, Rajasthan's famous blue pottery, gemstones, jewellery, paintings, marble craftsmanship, wood sculptures, and handmade textiles will be in greater demand. It will boost trade in Rajasthan," he added.