    Rajasthan: Jalore man beheads youth in public, triggers tension in area; internet services suspended

    First Published May 19, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

    A 22-year-old man was beheaded with an axe allegedly by his neighbour in the Pardali village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, triggering tension in the area, police said on Thursday. Mobile Internet services have been suspended and prohibitory orders issued, they said.

    The accused Sanklaram Bheel (50) was detained after the incident on Wednesday as locals mounted pressure for his immediate arrest, the police added. 

    Kishore Singh had allegedly abused Bheel and thrashed his grandson in an inebriated state. Both were neighbours in Pardali village, according to the police. 

    "The accused, in a fit of rage, attacked the victim with an axe. The victim does not have any immediate family members. His body has been kept in a mortuary for post-mortem. The situation is under control and peaceful," Superintendent of Police Kiran Kang said.

    Bheel had allegedly followed Singh on a motorcycle and attacked him, the police said. He then dumped the head around 150 metres from the spot, they added.

    Kang said some locals and the members of the victim's extended family are demanding compensation and the accused's arrest. Ahore SHO Girdhar Singh said the process of arresting and registering a case against the accused is underway.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
