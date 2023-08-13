Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan government staff allegedly rapes minor after luring her with free phone promise

    A minor girl was allegedly raped by a public health engineering (PHE) department employee in Todabhim town in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Saturday, after luring her away to a room on the pretext of giving her a mobile phone for free under a state government scheme. 

    Rajasthan government staff allegedly rapes minor after luring her with free phone promise gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 3:10 PM IST

    A minor girl was allegedly raped by a public health engineering (PHE) department employee in Todabhim town in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Saturday, the police said.  The relatives of the survivor have accused the man, a cashier at the water supply department, of raping the girl, a student, after taking her in a car on the pretext of getting her a mobile phone for free. 

    Later, the cashier was apprehended by enraged residents, who beat him while tying him to a post in front of the water supply department's main entrance. On social media, a video showing the accused being assaulted has gone viral. 

    The accused government employee has been named as Sunil Kumar Jangid, according to authorities, and a complaint has been filed against him under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions of the IPC. 

    The accused was suspended from his position with immediate effect once the event came to light, they added. He was employed by the department as a senior assistant to an executive engineer. 

    According to the complaint, the accused arrived reached survivor's house and told the minor that the state government was giving out mobile phones free of cost and her number has appeared in the scheme. It further said that the girl said she will speak to her mother, to which he said that he will later come back and speak to the mother.  Sunil then took the minor in his vehicle to a room towards Todabhim and allegedly raped her. He then left the victim on the way to Idgah.

    Also Read | WATCH: Student's unfurling of Indian Flag at graduation ceremony abroad gives internet users goosebumps

    The survivor informed the police that the accused assaulted her with a knife on her arms when she began to scream. She claimed that despite her numerous requests for him to let her go, he persisted and threatened to rape her while brandishing a knife. When she got home, she told her mother about what had happened.

    The case is being investigated by the police, who are looking for the accused. Police have conducted a medical examination of the survivor.

    Also Read | Nuh communal riots: Haryana permits Hindu group's meet, but conditions apply

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 4:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Unacademy teacher urges students not to vote for illiterate politicians WATCH gcw

    Unacademy teacher urges students 'not to vote for illiterate politicians' (WATCH)

    Kerala: Charred body of missing man found in paddy field in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Charred body of missing man found in paddy field in Kozhikode

    Kerala: NIA conducts raids at residences of former PFI activists anr

    Kerala: NIA conducts raids at residences of former PFI activists in three districts

    Unwavering principle: When Dr APJ Abdul Kalam wrote a cheque to pay for grinder gifted to him snt

    Unwavering principle: When Dr APJ Abdul Kalam wrote a cheque to pay for grinder gifted to him

    Veena Vijayan's 'payment' dealings need thorough investigation: Kerala Governor anr

    Veena Vijayan's 'payment' dealings need thorough investigation: Kerala Governor

    Recent Stories

    Empowering Recovery: 6 essential tips for navigating Postpartum Depression MSW EAI

    Empowering Recovery: 6 essential tips for navigating Postpartum Depression

    Bringing Baobab to India: Anil Kumar's remarkable journey of introducing the South African superfruit vkp

    Bringing Baobab to India: Anil Kumar's remarkable journey of introducing the South African superfruit

    Football Neymar close to Al Hilal move following lucrative 100 million contract proposal osf

    Now, Neymar eyes Saudi Arabia move: Al-Hilal offers PSG star 100 million euros

    Unacademy teacher urges students not to vote for illiterate politicians WATCH gcw

    Unacademy teacher urges students 'not to vote for illiterate politicians' (WATCH)

    Discover Europe's Enchanting Shores: 7 must-visit beaches for every traveler MSW EAI

    Discover Europe's Enchanting Shores: 7 must-visit beaches for every traveler

    Recent Videos

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon
    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon