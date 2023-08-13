Rajasthan government staff allegedly rapes minor after luring her with free phone promise

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a public health engineering (PHE) department employee in Todabhim town in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Saturday, after luring her away to a room on the pretext of giving her a mobile phone for free under a state government scheme.

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a public health engineering (PHE) department employee in Todabhim town in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Saturday, the police said. The relatives of the survivor have accused the man, a cashier at the water supply department, of raping the girl, a student, after taking her in a car on the pretext of getting her a mobile phone for free.

Later, the cashier was apprehended by enraged residents, who beat him while tying him to a post in front of the water supply department's main entrance. On social media, a video showing the accused being assaulted has gone viral.

The accused government employee has been named as Sunil Kumar Jangid, according to authorities, and a complaint has been filed against him under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions of the IPC.

The accused was suspended from his position with immediate effect once the event came to light, they added. He was employed by the department as a senior assistant to an executive engineer.

According to the complaint, the accused arrived reached survivor's house and told the minor that the state government was giving out mobile phones free of cost and her number has appeared in the scheme. It further said that the girl said she will speak to her mother, to which he said that he will later come back and speak to the mother. Sunil then took the minor in his vehicle to a room towards Todabhim and allegedly raped her. He then left the victim on the way to Idgah.

Also Read | WATCH: Student's unfurling of Indian Flag at graduation ceremony abroad gives internet users goosebumps

The survivor informed the police that the accused assaulted her with a knife on her arms when she began to scream. She claimed that despite her numerous requests for him to let her go, he persisted and threatened to rape her while brandishing a knife. When she got home, she told her mother about what had happened.

The case is being investigated by the police, who are looking for the accused. Police have conducted a medical examination of the survivor.

Also Read | Nuh communal riots: Haryana permits Hindu group's meet, but conditions apply