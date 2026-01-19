A gas tanker and a trailer collided in Rajasthan's Kotputli, leading to a massive fire. Authorities confirmed that both drivers were rescued safely, and no casualties have been reported. The fire is now under control and traffic has been diverted.

Collector Priyanka Goswami told reporters," A gas tanker and a trailer collided, causing the tanker to overturn, and the chemical in the tanker caught fire. Fortunately, both drivers were rescued safely from their vehicles. We are continuously working to extinguish the fire".

Situation Under Control, Says Collector

Goswami added that traffic has been diverted and the situation is under control. "Fire control systems from the surrounding municipalities, city councils, and UltraTech companies are at the scene. SP and I arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the information. All necessary personnel have been deployed. We have diverted traffic. There have been no casualties. The fire is now under control. The situation is under control."

Police Detail Swift Action

Superintendent of Police Devendra Bishnoi told reporters that the site of the mishap has been cleared "I received information about the accident within 10-12 minutes and immediately took action by informing the collector, contacting the fire brigade, and instructing control to divert traffic... Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the fire brigade has arrived... Efforts are currently focused on putting it out with foam, and operations will resume as soon as the situation is under control... The site has been completely cleared, and operations have resumed." (ANI)