Rajasthan: Dausa sub-inspector, who lured 4-year-old into a room and raped her, booked under POCSO, SC/ST Act

    Dausa rape case: Police informed that the survivor underwent a medical examination and her condition is stable. The girl's exact age is yet to be determined but is reportedly to be around four to five years

    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    The police sub-inspector accused of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Rajasthan's Dausa district has been terminated from service and arrested following the registration of a case against him under relevant sections, including the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act, officials confirmed on Saturday. According to a statement by DGP Umesh Mishra, IG (Jaipur range) Umesh Datta issued a termination letter to Sub-Inspector Bhupendra Singh on Saturday. The directive for termination was issued on Friday, and the police officer had been detained and suspended on the same day.

    In response to the incident, the Opposition BJP criticized the Congress government in the state, questioning law and order and accusing the Rajasthan government of prioritizing the protection of perpetrators over the safety of citizens. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra condemned the incident, urging DGP Umesh Mishra to take strict action.

    The alleged assault occurred when the minor girl was lured into a room by the sub-inspector and assaulted on Friday afternoon. Singh's suspension and a report of his misconduct were promptly sent to the IGP of Jaipur Rural for further action.

    The incident led to significant public outrage, with locals protesting at the Rahuwas police station. A video circulating online purportedly shows a mob dragging the sub-inspector on the road, beating him with shoes and sticks as his clothes are torn away.

    The minor underwent a medical examination, and although her exact age is yet to be determined, it is estimated to be around four to five years, according to the police.

    Dausa Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana stated that an FIR has been registered against the accused under various sections, and the case is being investigated by an additional SP-rank officer. The victim's statement has been recorded, and further action is underway.

    BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena visited the spot on Friday, demanding justice for the minor. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, in a press conference on Saturday, highlighted various cases of atrocities against women and children, alleging that rapists in poll-bound Rajasthan have "high confidence."

    Governor Mishra, in a phone conversation with DGP Mishra, emphasized the need for proper arrangements for law and order and public safety, instructing him to treat such incidents seriously.

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
