Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested Archana Arora, the wife of ICICI Bank regional head Karnav Khatri, along with her alleged lover Rishabh Sharma for allegedly plotting Khatri’s murder.

Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested Archana Arora, the wife of ICICI Bank regional head Karnav Khatri, along with her alleged lover Rishabh Sharma for allegedly plotting Khatri’s murder. The duo was apprehended by NEB police station officials and produced before a court. Archana was sent to judicial custody and Rishabh was remanded to police custody for one day.

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CO City Angad Sharma said that Khatri (32), a resident of Alwar, filed a complaint on March 7 stating that he married Archana (30), a Govindgarh resident, in 2018. The couple has two children, and Archana is a housewife.

According to the complaint, Khatri was posted in Jaipur, and Archana frequently travelled there in a taxi driven by Rishabh. Routine trips soon turned into an alleged illicit relationship. Police said the two grew close and eventually decided to live together.

On September 7, 2025, Archana allegedly left her home with Rishabh, taking nearly Rs 5 lakh worth of jewellery and cash, along with the younger child. On February 8, 2026, Rishabh allegedly threatened Khatri during a WhatsApp call. The complaint also claims that Archana resumed living with Rishabh earlier this year.

The situation escalated when in March 2026, Rishabh allegedly lured Khatri into a taxi ride to Jaipur and attempted to kill him mid-journey. Khatri later approached the police, submitting an audio recording linked to the incident as evidence.

Police cited an earlier complaint filed on December 22, in which Archana, along with her husband and maternal family, accused Rishabh of rape. The complaint also alleged that Rishabh burnt the hand of her two-year-old child with tongs. However, police said Archana later withdrew her statements before her testimony could be recorded under Section 164.

Even after Rishabh’s arrest in that case, tensions escalated. Police said Archana allegedly sent a threatening letter to Khatri’s residence. The letter read, “I demanded Rs 30 lakh in court to settle the dispute, but you got Rishabh sent to jail. Now you will have to pay Rs 50 lakh, otherwise we will get you and your mother killed. We will leave the children in an orphanage. A case has also been filed against you in Rajgarh. The day you come to court, you will be finished that very day.”