A couple and their two children died after allegedly jumping into a water tank in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The deceased were identified as Jasraj Suthar (30), his wife Nirma (28), and their children. Police suspect domestic discord as the reason.

A couple and their two young children died after the couple allegedly jumped into a water storage tank after throwing the children into it in Loharki village of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district late Sunday night.

Ramdevra Station House Officer (SHO) Devkishan said police received information that a couple had jumped into a water tank after throwing their young son and daughter into it. "Information was received late Sunday night that a couple had jumped into a water tank after throwing their young son and daughter into it in Loharki village. With the help of villagers, all four were pulled out and taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead," the SHO said.

The deceased were identified as Jasraj Suthar (30), his wife Nirma (28), their son Bharat (10), and daughter Manisha (5), all residents of Loharki village. Their bodies have been kept in the mortuary at Pokaran Hospital.

According to the police, Jasraj's brother allegedly saw him jumping into the water tank late at night and raised an alarm. Family members rushed to the spot, but all four had drowned by then.

Jasraj worked as a carpenter in Maharashtra and had returned to his native village a few days ago. The SHO said a police team inspected the water tank and that the matter is being investigated from all angles. Further action will be taken after receiving a formal report from the family.

Police said that, prima facie, the incident appears to be linked to domestic discord.

Similar Incident in Karnataka

Earlier in Karnataka, a 37-year-old man identified as Harish allegedly killed his wife and two daughters before ending his life by hanging himself in Karnataka's Hunsur district.

According to police, on receiving information, the Hunsur Police Station Inspector along with the team visited the spot and found the bodies of 37-year-old Nikshita, and daughters Nikshita, 14, and Raksha, 8.

Preliminary investigation suggests that while the wife and children were sleeping, Harish allegedly covered their nose and mouth with a plastic bag and suffocated them to death. Later, he reportedly went to the first floor and ended his life. (ANI)