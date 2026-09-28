Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated and laid foundations for projects worth Rs 1,000 crore in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, & Sawai Madhopur. He highlighted the 'double-engine' government's focus on development across various sectors.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma addressed the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony held at Bidyari in the Bayana area of Bharatpur district on Monday. Addressing the gathering in Bharatpur, CM Bhajanlal Sharma said, "Today, projects worth approximately Rs 1,000 crore have been inaugurated, and their foundation stones laid for Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, and Sawai Madhopur. Foundation stones have been laid for 184 projects worth over Rs 540 crore. Additionally, 65 major projects have been completed at a cost of around Rs 453 crore. Bharatpur district alone has received the gift of 130 projects worth over Rs 382 crore."

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, our government is continuously working towards the development of Rajasthan...the people of the state have extended massive support to the work of the double-engine government in local body elections... I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to you all," he added.

District-Wise Project Allocation

As per the official release, CM Bhajanlal Sharma stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state's 'double-engine' government does not just make announcements but ensures their timely implementation on the ground. He noted that Bharatpur received projects worth over Rs 382 crore (130 works); Deeg, over Rs 358 crore (24 works); Karauli, over Rs 136 crore (43 works); Sawai Madhopur, over Rs 74 crore (46 works); and Dholpur, over Rs 42 crore (6 works) through these inaugurations and foundation-laying ceremonies.

Vision for a 'Developed Rajasthan-2047'

Water sector projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore are underway in the state. He stated that by embracing the Prime Minister's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' (Together with all, Development for all, Trust of all, and Effort by all), the state government is advancing towards the goal of a 'Developed Rajasthan-2047'. Our government is executing projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore in the water sector. These include historic initiatives such as the long-pending Yamuna Water Agreement, the Ramjal Setu Project, and the Kishau Agreement. He noted that the state is also becoming self-reliant in the energy sector. Rajasthan leads the nation in the PM-KUSUM scheme. Meanwhile, power generation capacity has been increased by 10,500 megawatts. Additionally, production has commenced at the country's most advanced refinery.

Youth Employment and Farmer Welfare

The Chief Minister stated that, in the effort to employ the youth, 410 examinations have been conducted so far without any paper leaks, resulting in government appointments for youth across 1.90 lakh posts. Furthermore, the recruitment process for 1.22 lakh posts is currently underway, and a recruitment calendar for 1.25 lakh posts has been released. He mentioned that for the welfare of farmers, the state government has disbursed Rs 14,395 crore to 76 lakh farmers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and provided interest-free crop loans amounting to approximately Rs 67,000 crore to over 1 crore farmers.

Sector-wise Development Initiatives

The Chief Minister added that the state government is undertaking remarkable work to foster development across all sectors, including healthcare, water, electricity, roads, and education. To strengthen emergency and maternal-child health services, the foundation stone has been laid for a state-of-the-art trauma centre and an MCH hospital in Bharatpur at a cost of approximately Rs 160 crore; additionally, foundation stones were laid for 20 new medical and health projects worth over Rs 108 crore, and 11 completed projects were inaugurated. Meanwhile, for road infrastructure development, foundation stones were laid for 125 projects costing over Rs 207 crore, and road projects worth more than Rs 24 crore were inaugurated. The Chief Minister stated that 14 major projects in the power sector, worth Rs 273 crore, have been inaugurated, and 33 new kV sub-stations will be constructed in Chuli and Aniyala. Under the water resources sector, projects worth over Rs 128 crore were inaugurated, and foundation stones were laid for new works costing more than Rs 44 crore; a drinking water expansion scheme will also be launched soon in Nadbai. He mentioned that to empower farmers, foundation stones have been laid for the expansion of the agricultural produce market (mandi), a boundary wall, a 'Kisan Path' (farmers' access road), and a new bio-testing laboratory in Nithar (Bhusawar), as well as for a new veterinary hospital and sub-centre buildings. Furthermore, a newly constructed Government Girls' College building in Bari costing Rs 7.5 crore was inaugurated, and foundation stones were laid for educational projects worth over Rs 27 crore, including the construction of new primary school buildings.

New Announcements and Ministerial Remarks

During the event, the Chief Minister announced the construction of modern stadiums in Bayana and Braj Nagar, as well as the construction of 33 kV sub-stations in Thanadang, Supa, and Mahalpur Chura. He announced the construction of a road from Ghatauli to the Mairtha-Milsama Road (UP border) and from Samri Mod to Singhania, as well as the construction of three culverts on the routes of Nagla Jalsingh, Nahrauli-Sikandra, and Nagla Diwan.

Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the state government has realised the long-pending dream of the Ramjal Setu project. The Bharatpur division will also derive significant benefits from this. The state government has established new benchmarks for the development of all sections of society, including the youth, farmers, women, and the poor.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham stated that, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the state government is moving towards a developed Rajasthan while fulfilling its pledge for the welfare of every section of society. On this occasion, MLAs Ritu Banawat, Shailesh Singh, Hansraj Meena, and Darshan Singh, along with Bharatpur Municipal Corporation Mayor Anuradha Singh, other public representatives, and a large number of citizens, were also present. (ANI)