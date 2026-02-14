Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma chaired a meeting to boost tourism and infrastructure in Eastern Rajasthan, focusing on new destinations and pilgrim facilities. He also flagged off the Alwar Tiger Half Marathon to promote conservation and fitness.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence on Saturday. He discussed various development initiatives in the Eastern Rajasthan region and issued instructions to enhance the region's tourism.

Eastern Rajasthan Development Initiatives

The Chief Minister said that an action plan should be developed to explore the possibilities of new tourist destinations, including Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, Keoladeo National Park in Palighat and Bharatpur, and Lohagarh Fort. He also provided detailed guidelines for developing high-level facilities for pilgrims along the Braj Chaurasi Kos, Kailadevi Lake Bara, and Giriraj Ji Parikrama Marg.

He also directed the expedited completion of various ongoing road works, flyovers, drainage, and sewerage projects.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham, Chairman of the Rajasthan Heritage Authority Omkar Singh Lakhawat, and other public representatives and officials were present on the occasion. Other public representatives and officials joined via video conferencing.

Alwar Tiger Half Marathon for Conservation

Earlier on February 8, Sharma, along with Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, flagged off the Alwar Tiger International Half Marathon 2026, a large-scale sporting and environmental awareness event held in Alwar district.

The event attracted nearly 20,000 runners from India and abroad. Actor Randeep Hooda also attended the event, lending support to the initiative.

The marathon, organised under the leadership of Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, aimed to promote tiger conservation, environmental protection and physical fitness in line with the Centre's 'Fit India' movement. (ANI)