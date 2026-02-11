Rajasthan Deputy CM Divya Kumari presented the 2026-27 budget, announcing schemes like interest-free loans up to Rs 10 lakh for 30,000 youth. A new testing agency, language training, and new techno hubs were also unveiled for the youth.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Divya Kumari on Wednesday presented the Budget for the financial year 2026-27 during the seventh sitting of the ongoing Budget Session. During her speech, she announced that under the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh, along with subsidies, will be provided, benefiting 30,000 youth. She also stated that a Rajasthan Testing Agency will be established in line with the National Testing Agency to conduct examinations, including online tests. Additionally, a Dream Program will be launched for college students, with enrollment expected to reach 50,000 next year.

Youth Empowerment and Skill Development

The Rajasthan Finance Minister further said that 1,000 youth will receive training in English, Japanese, and Korean. To promote self-reliance among young people, centres will be opened in every district in collaboration with industry partners. She added that new Techno Hubs will be developed at a cost of Rs 30 crore. Meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 20,000 through e-vouchers to purchase laptops.

Infrastructure and Water Supply Projects

In terms of infrastructure development, Kumari announced plans to develop 42,000 km of roads and construct 250 Atal Pragati Paths at a cost of Rs 500 crore. She also said that work orders worth Rs 24,000 crore have been issued for drinking water projects. Within one year, 3 lakh new tap connections will be provided, and 6,500 villages will be connected with tap water under the "Har Ghar Nal" scheme.

Boost for Industrial Development

Highlighting industrial development initiatives, she announced that new industrial parks will be built at a cost of Rs 350 crore. Around 3,600 hectares of land will be developed in the Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar industrial region, with Rs 600 crore to be spent over the next two years. Inland container depots will be constructed to support new logistics hubs. The Rajasthan Foundation will open 14 new chapters, including in South Africa and Canada. Additionally, electric pottery wheels will be provided to clay artisans at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

The Rajasthan Assembly's budget session commenced on January 28 with the Governor's address, and Wednesday marks the sixth sitting of the ongoing session. (ANI)