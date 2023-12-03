Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Will BJP's Rajendra Rathod win in Taranagar seat?

Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Out of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, elections for 199 were held on November 25. The Election Commission deferred the elections in the Karanpur constituency following the unfortunate demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Counting of votes is underway in Rajasthan and Taranagar constituency in the state has been marked by an impressive voter turnout of 82.51%, showcasing the electorate's robust engagement in the democratic process. The key contenders in this electoral battle were Rajendra Rathod from the BJP and Narendra Budania representing the INC, along with several independent candidates.

In the 2018 elections, the Indian National Congress' Narendra Budaniya emerged victorious, securing the seat by prevailing over Rakesh Jangir of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 12,555 votes.

Taranagar Assembly constituency operates under the Churu Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rahul Kaswan clinched victory from the Churu Lok Sabha (MP) Seat, commanding a significant margin of 3,34,402 votes, defeating Rafique Mandelia of the Indian National Congress.

Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Taranagar constituency

1. Total electors and voter turnout: In 2018, Taranagar had as many as 2,37,250 registered voters in the constituency. Out of these, 1,78,304 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 75.15%.

2. Winning candidate and party: INC's Narendra Budaniya emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 56,968 votes.

3. Runner-up candidate and party: BJP's Rakesh Jangir was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 12,555 votes.

4. Margin details: The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 7.10%.

What is an Exit Poll?

Exit polls serve as an attempt by survey agencies to predict election outcomes. By querying voters after they leave polling stations, these polls endeavor to ascertain the chosen candidate. Unlike opinion polls conducted before elections, exit polls gather post-voting preferences.