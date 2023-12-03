Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: BJP's Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore leads against Congress in Jhotwara seat

    Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Out of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, elections for 199 were held on November 25. The Election Commission deferred the elections in the Karanpur constituency following the unfortunate demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

    Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Jhotwara Seat Counting of Votes Live Updates Leads Results Winners AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Dec 3, 2023, 8:01 AM IST

    Counting of votes is underway in Rajasthan's Jhotwara Assembly constituency where it witnessed an encouraging 78.58 percent voter turnout, signaling a robust participation in the electoral process. The polling for the Jhotwara Assembly seat unfolded on November 25, drawing attention to pivotal candidates vying for the constituency in the Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023.

    The top contenders from the Jhotwara Assembly seat are Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from the BJP and Abhishek Choudhary from the INC.

    According to the early trends, BJP candidate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is leading against Congress candidate Abhishek Choudhary in Jhotwara seat.

    The tenure of Rajasthan's 200-member Legislative Assembly is all set to conclude on January 14, 2024. In 2018, the state went to polls in December.

    The tenure of Rajasthan's 200-member Legislative Assembly is all set to conclude on January 14, 2024. In 2018, the state went to polls in December.

    Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Jhotwara constituency

    1. Total electors and voter turnout: For the 2018 Rajasthan elections, Jhotwara had 361442 registered electors. Out of these, 261319 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 72.3%.

    2. Winning candidate and party: Lalchand Kataria from the INC emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 127185 votes.

    3. Runner-up candidate and party: Rajpal Singh Shekhawat from the BJP was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 10747 votes.

    4. Margin details: The margin between the winning INC candidate and the BJP runner-up in this electoral contest was 4.10%.

    What is an Exit Poll?

    Exit polls serve as an attempt by survey agencies to predict election outcomes. By querying voters after they leave polling stations, these polls endeavor to ascertain the chosen candidate. Unlike opinion polls conducted before elections, exit polls gather post-voting preferences.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2023, 9:20 AM IST
