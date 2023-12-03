Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Will BJP's Satish Punia win in Amber seat?

Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Out of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, elections for 199 were held on November 25. The Election Commission deferred the elections in the Karanpur constituency following the unfortunate demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

Counting of votes is underway in Rajasthan. The key contestants in Amber seat include Satish Punia from the BJP, Prashant Sharma from the INC, and several independent candidates. Notably, the voter turnout for the Amber Assembly Constituency in 2023 was marked at 77.56 percent.

In the 2018 elections, Satish Poonia of the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in Amber, securing the seat by defeating Prashant Sharma of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 13,276 votes.

Situated within the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency, Amber holds significance in the state's political landscape. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore secured a substantial victory from the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha (MP) Seat, triumphing with a margin of 393,171 votes over Krishna Poonia of the Indian National Congress.

Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Key electoral statistics of Amber constituency

1. Total electors and voter turnout: In 2018, Amber had as many as 2,47,549 registered voters. Out of these, 1,99,484 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 80.58%.

2. Winning candidate and party: BJP's Satish Poonia emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency, securing 93,132 votes.

3. Runner-up candidate and party: Congress' Prashant Sharma was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 13,276 votes.

4. Margin details: The margin between the winning BJP candidate and the INC runner-up in this electoral contest was 6.70%.

What is an Exit Poll?

Exit polls serve as an attempt by survey agencies to predict election outcomes. By querying voters after they leave polling stations, these polls endeavor to ascertain the chosen candidate. Unlike opinion polls conducted before elections, exit polls gather post-voting preferences.