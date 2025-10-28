In a joint operation, Rajasthan’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga, a key Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, near the US-Canada border.

Jaipur: In a major international breakthrough against organised crime, the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in coordination with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has successfully tracked down and detained Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga, a key operative of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang, near the US-Canada border. This marks a significant milestone in the Rajasthan Police’s efforts to collaborate with global law enforcement agencies to bring fugitives operating from abroad to justice.

AGTF Tracks Fugitive Through Global Network

According to officials, Jagdeep Singh had been on the AGTF’s radar for several years for his involvement in multiple serious crimes across Rajasthan and Punjab. He was a close associate of gangster Rohit Godara, managing financial and logistical operations for the Bishnoi-Godara network from overseas.

Singh, who fled India after securing bail, was wanted in over a dozen criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, and extortion. Courts in Rajasthan had declared him a proclaimed offender, issuing multiple arrest warrants against him.

Joint Operation With US Agencies

The AGTF’s intelligence inputs proved crucial in the joint operation with US Homeland Security’s ICE, which led to Jagdeep Singh’s detention near the border. He had allegedly entered the United States illegally three years ago after spending time in Dubai, where he was believed to be directing gang activities remotely.

AGTF officials said they had maintained technical and human surveillance on Singh’s network for months before passing on actionable intelligence to their US counterparts.

Criminal Record and Past Offences

Jagdeep Singh’s criminal history is extensive. He was allegedly involved in the 2017 Pratap Nagar firing case linked to Dr Sunil Chachda and the murder of Vasudev Israni in Jodhpur’s Sardarpura locality. Following his release on bail in these cases, Singh escaped India and continued to orchestrate gang operations from abroad.

Police records show that cases were registered against him at Pratap Nagar and Sardarpura police stations in Jodhpur, and several warrants had been issued for his arrest.

Deportation Proceedings Underway

Confirming the development, the Rajasthan Police stated that efforts are now underway to bring Jagdeep Singh back to India through formal legal and diplomatic channels. He remains in US custody as deportation proceedings progress.

Once repatriated, Singh will face further investigation and prosecution under organised crime and extortion laws. The AGTF has intensified its crackdown on Bishnoi network members operating internationally, aiming to dismantle the syndicate’s overseas funding and command chains.

Crackdown on Global Gang Links

AGTF sources revealed that the agency is actively pursuing several other Bishnoi-Godara gang operatives believed to have fled to Canada, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Rajasthan Police said such coordinated actions reflect India’s growing law enforcement collaboration with international partners to curb transnational organised crime.