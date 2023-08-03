Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan: 18-year-old student dies by suicide in Kota, 19th case this year; check details

    The shocking incident comes just a month after another distressing suicide case emerged in Kota. In this instance, a 17-year-old student, also preparing for the IIT entrance exam, was found dead in his hostel room, hanging from a fan.

    In a heart-wrenching incident, Rajasthan's Kota witnessed yet another student suicide, adding to the growing list of tragedies in the city's coaching hub. On Thursday, an 18-year-old Manjot Singh, a young aspirant preparing for medical entrance exams, took his own life. Originally from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, Manjot had embarked on his journey to Kota in April with dreams of cracking NEET.

    However, his aspirations were tragically cut short when his lifeless body was discovered hanging from a fan in his hostel room on that fateful morning. Sadly, Manjot's suicide marks the 19th reported student death in Kota this year.

    These successive tragedies have once again brought the issue of student suicides in Kota into the spotlight, raising deep concerns about the immense pressures and challenges faced by young aspirants in this highly competitive coaching city.

    Kota, known for its plethora of coaching centers, has earned both fame and infamy. More than 2.25 lakh students flock to the city each academic session, fervently hoping to crack medical and engineering entrance exams. However, the immense competition and relentless pursuit of success have resulted in an environment rife with stress and anxiety.

    The month of May proved particularly devastating, witnessing five student suicides between May 9 and May 27 alone. Parents of the deceased students have voiced their concerns about the lack of proper counseling and support for these young minds, who are forced to navigate an incredibly demanding and competitive landscape.

    In a city where every student aspires to excel and secure a bright future, it is crucial that they are provided with adequate guidance and mental health support to cope with the overwhelming pressure.

    As the tally of student suicides continues to rise in Kota, it is imperative for educational institutions and authorities to prioritize the well-being of their students. Addressing the mental health challenges and providing comprehensive counseling services can help create a nurturing environment where young aspirants feel supported and empowered to face the challenges of their academic journey. Only then can Kota truly become a place where dreams are achieved without sacrificing lives.

