Rajasthan: 10-year-old cancer patient dies after alleged rat bite at Jaipur govt hospital, probe ordered

A 10-year-old boy, who was reportedly bitten by a rat on his toe while receiving cancer treatment at a government hospital, has died, an official confirmed on Saturday.

Rajasthan 10-year-old cancer patient dies after alleged rat bite at Jaipur govt hospital, probe ordered snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 10:45 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

A 10-year-old boy, who was reportedly bitten by a rat on his toe while receiving cancer treatment at a government hospital, has died, an official confirmed on Saturday.

The State Cancer Institute, where the boy had been admitted on December 11, stated that his death was due to "septicaemia shock and high infection" and not the rat bite. However, the Rajasthan government has formed a committee to investigate the incident.

"The child also had fever and pneumonia. He died due to high infection septicaemia shock on Friday," said Hospital superintendent Dr Sandeep Jasuja.

Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar has requested a report from the principal of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, which is affiliated with the State Cancer Institute, officials said.

A news report published in a local daily soon after the boy's admission stated that he began crying shortly after being admitted. When his family members removed the blanket covering him, they discovered blood oozing from one of his toes, allegedly due to a rat bite.

The family immediately notified the nursing staff, who promptly applied first aid and bandaged the injured toe.

Jasuja, a hospital official, confirmed that the child was treated as soon as the rat bite was reported. He also mentioned that directives have been issued to improve cleanliness in the hospital premises.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi inaugurates Saraswati Koop corridor, enhancing devotee access in Prayagraj vkp

PM Modi inaugurates Saraswati Koop corridor, enhancing devotee access in Prayagraj

BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi after health deteriorates gcw

BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital after health deteriorates

Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for his contribution to Mahakumbh 2025, inaugurates key projects vkp

Yogi Adityanath thanks PM Modi for his contribution to Mahakumbh 2025, inaugurates key projects

PM Modi prays at Akshayavat, reviews corridor development ahead of Mahakumbh 2025 vkp

PM Modi prays at Akshayavat, reviews corridor development ahead of Mahakumbh 2025

Senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan passes away at 75 vkp

BREAKING: Senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan passes away at 75

Recent Stories

Allu Arjun Arrest: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reacts to Pushpa 2 star stampede case RBA

Allu Arjun Arrest: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reacts to Pushpa 2 star stampede case

PM Modi inaugurates Saraswati Koop corridor, enhancing devotee access in Prayagraj vkp

PM Modi inaugurates Saraswati Koop corridor, enhancing devotee access in Prayagraj

BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi after health deteriorates gcw

BJP leader LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital after health deteriorates

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun hugs emotional wife Sneha Reddy, kisses kids after returning from jail (WATCH) gcw

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun hugs emotional wife Sneha Reddy, kisses kids after returning from jail (WATCH)

football Who is Li Tie, former Everton star jailed for 20 years in China over 12 million pound bribe scandal? snt

Who is Li Tie, former Everton star jailed for 20 years in China over 12 million pound bribe scandal?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon