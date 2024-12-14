Rajasthan: 10-year-old cancer patient dies after alleged rat bite at Jaipur govt hospital, probe ordered

A 10-year-old boy, who was reportedly bitten by a rat on his toe while receiving cancer treatment at a government hospital, has died, an official confirmed on Saturday.

The State Cancer Institute, where the boy had been admitted on December 11, stated that his death was due to "septicaemia shock and high infection" and not the rat bite. However, the Rajasthan government has formed a committee to investigate the incident.

"The child also had fever and pneumonia. He died due to high infection septicaemia shock on Friday," said Hospital superintendent Dr Sandeep Jasuja.

Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar has requested a report from the principal of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, which is affiliated with the State Cancer Institute, officials said.

A news report published in a local daily soon after the boy's admission stated that he began crying shortly after being admitted. When his family members removed the blanket covering him, they discovered blood oozing from one of his toes, allegedly due to a rat bite.

The family immediately notified the nursing staff, who promptly applied first aid and bandaged the injured toe.

Jasuja, a hospital official, confirmed that the child was treated as soon as the rat bite was reported. He also mentioned that directives have been issued to improve cleanliness in the hospital premises.

