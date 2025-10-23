Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will witness India’s elite Bhairav battalion and Ashni drone platoons in Jaisalmer. These specialized units enhance border security, grey zone warfare, and rapid high-impact operations along China-Pakistan borders.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will witness the operational capability of the newly formed elite ‘Bhairav’ battalion and Ashni platoons at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday. Rajnath Singh, who is on a 2-day visit to Jaisalamer, will also address the top commanders of the Indian Army, who are meeting for the first time after completion of first phase of Operation Sindoor.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sources in the defence ministry said that the minister would take stock of the prevailing security scenario along the borders.

He will also be briefed on the grey zone warfare, a source added.

Grey Zone Warfare: The Modern Battlefield

The grey zone warfare involves unconventional tactics below the threshold of conventional war, by enhancing capabilities in cyber, electronic warfare (EW), and cognitive domains, such as the "battle of narratives".

It must be noted that the Indian Army is building integrated capabilities across multiple domains, with a focus on integrating intelligence and information warfare to address threats from adversaries like China.

Bhairav Battalions: India’s Elite Commandos

Currently, five Bhairav light commando battalions are operational across the country, while four are under process of raising. Another 16 to be formed in next 6 months, a day ago Asianet Newsable English reported on it.

Intended to bridge the capability gap between conventional infantry and special forces, these specialized units are designed to be lean and lethal, these battalions are built for rapid, high-impact operations along India’s borders with China and Pakistan.

These units are meant to conduct cross-border operations, reconnaissance, and disruption missions, allowing Para-Special Forces to focus on strategic clandestine operations behind enemy lines.

ASHNI Platoons: India’s Drone Warfare Edge

The Army has also formed 380 dedicated Ashni platoons for drone operations.

Last month, the Ashni platoons made their operational debut during Exercise Yudh Kaushal 3.0 held in Arunachal Pradesh.

These specialized platoons are equipped with a wide range of drones, including platforms for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and loitering munitions.