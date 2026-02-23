PM Modi described the Rajaji Utsav as a wonderful initiative honouring Chakravarti Rajagopalachari's contributions. President Murmu graced the event at Rashtrapati Bhavan, which includes an exhibition and the unveiling of Rajaji's bust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the Rajaji Utsav as a wonderful initiative bringing out different aspects of Rajaji's rich contributions to the nation and urged people to visit the exhibition and draw inspiration from his life and ideals.

The President Murmu graced the 'Rajaji Utsav' at Rashtrapati Bhavan. As part of Rajaji Utsav, an exhibition on the life and work of Rajaji is being organised from February 24 to March 1 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Modi on Honouring National Heroes

Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Rajaji Utsav is a wonderful initiative, which brings out different aspects of Rajaji's rich contribution to our nation. I urge you all to visit it and get inspired!" https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2025888706012573876

The prime minister further described the initiative as a commendable effort reflecting India's resolve to honour those who shaped the nation's destiny and to shed remnants of a colonial mindset. He said that Rajaji was a towering scholar, freedom fighter, thinker and administrator whose life embodied integrity, intellect and unwavering commitment to the nation.

Responding to the X posts of the President about the aforementioned initiatives, Modi wrote on X, "A commendable effort, which reflects India's resolve to honour those who shaped our destiny and to shed remnants of a colonial mindset. Rajaji was a towering scholar, freedom fighter, thinker and administrator. His life embodied integrity, intellect and unwavering commitment to the nation." https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2025888425677869511

President Murmu Unveils Rajaji's Bust

President Droupadi Murmu today also unveiled the bust of the only Indian Governor General of independent India, Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The bust of Rajagopalachari, situated at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap, replaces the bust of Edwin Lutyens.

'Rajaji Utsav' initiative is part of a series of steps being taken to shed the vestiges of a colonial mindset and honour the individuals who served India with their extraordinary contributions.

"President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a bust of Shri Chakravarti Rajagopalachari Ji, the first and only Indian Governor General of independent India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan," said the President's handle.

"The bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, situated at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap, replaces the bust of Edwin Lutyens. This initiative is part of a series of steps being taken towards shedding the vestiges of colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India's culture, heritage, timeless traditions and honouring those who served Bharat Mata with their extraordinary contributions," the post read.

Dignitaries Attend Event

Vice President of India C P Radhakrishnan, Union Minister JP Nadda, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan also attended this event.

Rajaji's Great-Grandson Hails Move

BJP leader CR Kesavan, the great-grandson of Rajagopalachari, thanked President Droupadi Murmu for unveiling the bust of the first and the last Governor-General of independent India. Kesavan stated that India has become proud of its civilizational values and alleged that previous Congress regimes deliberately sidelined the glorious sacrifices and selfless contributions of great leaders who fought for the freedom movement. (ANI)