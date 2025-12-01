TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee countered PM Modi's 'drama comment', asserting that demanding a debate on SIR is raising people's voices. He warned the government will be removed from power if they continue to label opposition concerns as 'drama'.

TMC Hits Back at PM's 'Drama' Jibe

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee hit back at PM Modi for his 'drama comment' on Monday. He said that for the opposition to ask for a debate on SIR should not be considered 'drama', and that if the government labels raising people's voices as 'drama', then they need to be ready to be removed from power by the people in the next election. He said, "What the opposition is asking is a debate on SIR. Is it drama? If raising people's voices is drama, then they will get a response in the next election. Forty people, including BLOs, died. They have blamed ECI. Where is accountability from the government?"

'Where is the Accountability?'

In reference to demonetisation, he said, "People stood in queues 10 years back during demonetisation. The black money flow has increased. Where is the accountability?"

In reference to the current blasts, he said, " Blasts are happening, and terrorists are entering our country, where is accountability?"

He added, "40 people have died due to unplanned SIR. Where is accountability? Opposition is working within the legal framework to ask questions. Just because they have won a few states doesn't mean that they are not answerable to people. The same people who removed you from power will remove you from power. We are raising questions on Pahalgam, 40 people died due to SIR and BJP, and they think this is a drama?"

Criticism Over SIR Execution and State Funding

He said, "We are not against SIR, but we are against the method and way it is being executed. EC didn't train BLOs; they didn't remove the glitch; the voter roll isn't updated; and when we want a discussion, PM says this is drama."

In reference to state funding, he said, "They have blocked 2 lakh crore rupees of Bengal."

PM Modi Urges 'Delivery, Not Drama'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday ahead of the winter session of Parliament, calling on Opposition parties to focus on delivering a productive session for the people. Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he said they appear "unsettled," due to the recent defeat in the Bihar elections. He called upon them to put aside differences and work to ensure that sound policies and laws are passed in parliament, so as not to repeat the washout of the monsoon session. "I would request that everyone think about the issues at hand. There is plenty of space for drama; whoever wants to do it can. Yaha drama nahi, delivery honi chahiye (There should be delivery here, no drama). Whoever wants to say slogans, the whole country is there; you have already said it during the defeat of the Bihar elections. But here the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans," PM Modi said ahead of the winter parliament session.

Winter Session Agenda

The Parliament is set to have 15 sittings across 19 days. Private Members' Bills are set to be taken for consideration on December 5 and 19, and Private Members' resolutions on December 12. While the previous monsoon session was considered a "washout" amid repeated sloganeering and protests by the Opposition parties regarding the ongoing SIR, the Opposition parties seek to raise the issue of the recent Delhi blast near the Red Fort, the air quality in the national capital, and foreign policy as well. (ANI)