Special initiative in Chhattisgarh to encourage commercial tree-plantation

A goal has been set to plant 15 crore trees in 5 years on 1 lakh 80 thousand acres of land under the Mukhyamantri Vriksh Sampada Yojana. Landowners of all categories will be eligible under the scheme. So far, more than 16,000 beneficiaries are registered for private land tree plantation in 30,000 acres of land. Farmers are earning Rs. 15-50 thousand per acre of land annually; Preparations by Forest Department are in full swing.

After the announcement of the implementation of the "Mukhyamantri Vriksh Sampada Yojana" in Chhattisgarh by Chief Minister Mr Bhupesh Baghel, the Forest Department has started preparations for its implementation in full swing. So far, the registration of more than 16 thousand beneficiaries has been done by the Forest Department in 30 thousand acres of land for tree plantation. The Chief Minister, Mr Bhupesh Baghel, has announced the scheme while keeping in mind the immense possibilities of tree plantation in 30 thousand acres of private land of more than 16 thousand beneficiaries. Under this scheme, to increase the income of farmers, commercial tree plantation is to be conducted on their lands with their consent.

Under the Mukhyamantri Vriksh Sampada Yojana, farmers, willing land owners, government, semi-government, and autonomous institutions of the Government, private educational institutions, private trusts, Panchayats, and land contract holders can benefit from the scheme. The State Government has set a goal to conduct 15 crore tree plantations on 36 thousand acres of land in 1 year and 80 thousand acres of land in 5 years. Under this scheme, 100 per cent financial assistance will be granted for up to 5 acres of tree plantation, whereas 50 per cent financial assistance will be granted for more than 5 acres of tree plantation. For the purchase of marked species of trees, the government will decide the minimum sale price. After the planted trees mature in five years, they might be worth Rs 10,000 crores. Through this scheme, farmers can earn incomes between 15 thousand to 50 thousand. Farmers will receive additional income through carbon credit.

This year 12 species of trees will be planted on 30 thousand acres of land

In this regard, the Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief of Forest Force, Mr Sanjay Shukla, said that under the Mukhyamantri Vriksh Sampada Yojana, this year, 12 types of tree species will be planted on 30 thousand acres of land. Within these, clonal eucalyptus will be planted on 17 thousand 182 acres of land, Root shoot teak 6 thousand 456 acres of land, tissue culture on 2 thousand 617 acres of land, sandalwood on 1 thousand 462 acres of land, Amla on 43 acres of land, Khamar on 40 acres of land, Sheesham in 20 acres of land, and Mahaneem in 20 acres of land.



Under the Mukhyamantri Vriksh Sampada Yojana, all the willing land owners of all categories will be eligible. Apart from these, government, semi-government, and autonomous institutes that want to conduct plantations on their own lands are eligible. Similarly, private educational institutions, private trusts, non-governmental organizations, Panchayats, and land contract holders who want to conduct plantations in their lands will be eligible. The main aim of Mukhyamntri Vriksh Sampada Yojana is to encourage commercial tree plantation in the state. It also aims to ensure a strengthened market system by arranging the sale of forest produce at a fixed support price.