The Indian Army has intensified counter-terrorism operations in J&K's Kishtwar and Doda during the harsh Chillai Kalan winter. Adopting a proactive stance, forces are targeting Pakistani terrorists in high-altitude, snowbound hideouts.

As the bone-chilling winter descends upon the Himalayas and the 40-day period of Chillai Kalan grips Jammu and Kashmir, sources in the defence establishment have said that the Indian Army has intensified its counter-terrorism operations across the Kishtwar and Doda districts. Undeterred by freezing temperatures, treacherous terrain, and heavy snowfall, Army units have expanded their operational reach into higher and snowbound areas to pursue and neutralise Pakistani terrorists attempting to exploit the harsh season for concealment.

A Decisive Shift in Winter Strategy

Traditionally, the onset of Chillai Kalan, the harshest phase of Kashmir's winter, spanning from December 21 to January 31, ushers in a temporary lull in terrorist activities, as communication routes close and heavy snowfall isolates mountain regions. However, this winter has marked a decisive shift in the operational approach of the Indian Army and other security forces. Instead of reducing activities, sources have said the Army has adopted a proactive winter posture, establishing temporary bases and surveillance posts deep within snow-covered areas to maintain continuous pressure on potential terrorist hideouts. Operating in sub-zero temperatures with limited visibility, Army patrols have been regularly traversing high-altitude ridgelines, valleys, and forested areas to deny terrorists any sanctuary. The shift, according to experts, signifies an evolution in counter-terrorism tactics, underscoring both the Army's adaptability and its resolve to maintain operational momentum regardless of the season or terrain.

Integrated Operations and Intelligence Synergy

A defining feature of this year's counter-terror strategy has been the integrated approach to operations. The Indian Army is leading a synchronised effort involving multiple security and law enforcement agencies, including the Civil Administration, the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Special Operations Group (SOG), Forest Guards, and Village Defence Guards (VDGs). This inter-agency cooperation ensures seamless intelligence sharing, resource optimisation, and sharper operational execution.

Intelligence from multiple agencies is carefully synthesised to draw precise situational pictures of terrorist movement and hideout patterns. Once intelligence is verified, coordinated joint operations are planned and launched, minimising overlaps and ensuring maximum impact with tactical precision. The synergy among ground units and intelligence frameworks has enhanced response time, enabling security forces to act the moment actionable information surfaces.

Targeting Cornered Terrorists

As per the assessment made by various intelligence agencies, there are approximately 30 to 35 Pakistani terrorists currently in the Jammu region. Inputs gathered over the past few months suggest that these Pakistani terrorist groups, finding themselves cornered by successful counter-terror operations, have shifted deeper into higher and middle mountain reaches of the region, areas now devoid of habitation. These terrorists are believed to be seeking temporary winter hideouts to evade detection and avoid direct confrontation with security troops.

Reports indicate that these remnants of terror groups are attempting to coerce or threaten local villagers for shelter and food supplies, though their support among locals and overground workers has sharply declined. The drying local support and continuous security vigilance at lower altitudes have forced them into isolation, further restricting their ability to regroup or plan coordinated attacks. The principal focus for the Army and other forces this winter is twofold: to eliminate remaining terrorist pockets within known areas and to ensure that terrorists remain confined to inhospitable higher reaches. This containment strategy not only prevents terrorists from infiltrating or regrouping in populated belts but also significantly disrupts their logistics and communication channels, reducing any operational capability.

The 'Surveillance-Sweep-Surveillance' Doctrine

Security forces have launched concurrent operations along valleys, mid-altitude regions, and high ridges to maintain overlapping control and deny any potential movement corridor. Each operation is followed by sustained surveillance, ensuring that cleared areas remain under watch. This "surveillance-sweep-surveillance" cycle forms the cornerstone of the Army's new winter doctrine, balancing aggressive field operations with steady technological oversight.

Leveraging Technology and Specialised Troops

Operating in snowbound terrain demands specialised training and equipment. Recognising this, the Indian Army has deployed specially trained winter warfare sub-units across several key sectors. These troops, adept in high-altitude survival, snow navigation, avalanche response, and snow combat, have been instrumental in maintaining operational effectiveness during the winter surge.

Modern technology has become a force multiplier in these operations. From drone-based reconnaissance to ground sensors and surveillance radars, a wide array of tools is being leveraged to detect movement, track heat signatures, and pinpoint possible movement routes. These systems, integrated into the Army's overall information network, enable continuous monitoring and rapid decision-making even under adverse conditions. Thermal imaging devices and unmanned aerial systems have proved invaluable for night operations and in terrain where conventional scouting is hazardous. This infusion of technology, combined with the Army's deep familiarity with the geography, enables quick adaptation to evolving ground realities and ensures no zone remains unmonitored.

Dynamic Planning and Operational Fluidity

A notable element of the Army's winter operations is its dynamic planning. Unlike static operations that rely on seasonal predictability, current planning mechanisms emphasise flexibility and responsiveness. Operational strategies are continuously refined based on real-time intelligence, weather dynamics, and terrain assessments. Commanders regularly review deployment plans, rotate patrolling and surveillance grids, and reposition troops to adapt swiftly to emerging threats. This fluidity in planning reflects an understanding that counter-terror operations in such environments demand both endurance and imagination, where the ability to improvise is as valuable as the ability to persist.

Community Cooperation and the Human Dimension

While the Army maintains its offensive posture in the hinterland, cooperation with local populations remains an essential part of the counter-terror fabric. Village Defence Guards (VDGs) continue to play an active role in securing peripheries and alerting authorities about suspicious movements. Their role as community sentinels has enhanced the collective security grid, ensuring early warnings and assistance during operations. The Army's visible presence in remote, snowbound villages also reassures locals of continued security coverage, countering attempts by terrorist groups to intimidate or coerce communities. This human dimension of the counter-terror effort strengthens trust and reinforces the message that peace and stability remain shared goals across security forces and citizens alike.

A Philosophy of Unbroken Vigilance

Sources have emphasised that this season's winter operations are guided by a clear doctrinal approach: Surveillance to Swift Operations and then Back to Surveillance. The philosophy emphasises an unbroken cycle of monitoring, quick response, and sustained watchfulness, minimising the chances of terrorists regrouping. This methodical rhythm allows forces to keep pressure constant while conserving resources and adapting to environmental challenges. Each operation, whether a selective or area domination operation, or targeted strike, is planned not as an isolated event but as a continuum in a larger, year-round security framework. This ensures that operational gains made during the harsh months carry forward into the summer, denying terrorists any breathing space.

As temperatures in Kishtwar and Doda plummet and snow piles high on mountain passes, the Indian Army's expanded footprint in these regions stands as a testament to its resilience and commitment. The message is clear: adverse weather will no longer provide a refuge for Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Every valley, every ridge, and every snow-covered slope is under vigilant watch. Through coordinated strategies, technological strength, and unyielding soldierly spirit, the Army, alongside its sister agencies, continues to steer the fight with precision and purpose. Even in the heart of Chillai Kalan, when most activity in the mountains comes to a standstill, India's defenders stand resolute, turning the season of stillness into one of unwavering vigilance and action.