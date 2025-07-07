Several parts of Delhi received rainfall on Monday morning, offering much-needed relief from the hot and humid conditions that had prevailed in the city over the past few days.

Rainfall began early in the day, with low-hanging clouds covering the skies across Delhi. The showers helped bring down temperatures and provided relief from the persistent humidity.



Meanwhile, some parts of the national capital also witnessed waterlogging after incessant rain in the city, including the Mehrauli-Badarpur road. The vehicles were seen wading through the waterlogged roads.



A stranded commuter said, "Whenever there is rain, the roads get waterlogged upto 5 kilometres.

Amit, another stranded commuter, said, "It's very problematic. The roads get waterlogged in just 1 hour of rain. My car also got punctured."





Delhi rain: IMD weather forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert of thunderstorms, lightning and squalls for all districts of Delhi for Monday. The forecast included all districts of Delhi, including North, North-East, North-West, South, South-West, South-East, and West Delhi, where thunderstorms were expected to occur today.

However, no such alerts have been issued for the upcoming days to date.

According to the IMD, the weather conditions in the national capital will remain normal. The IMD has predicted "generally cloudy sky, very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lighting" for next two-three days.

Earlier on Sunday morning, parts of Delhi experienced rainfall.

IMD said on Sunday that the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Suratgarh, Sirsa, Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Daltonganj, Bankura, Digha and thence southeastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal and an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Punjab at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh on July 7.

The IMD has also predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Northwest, West coast and Northeast India during the next 6-7 days.