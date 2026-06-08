Indian Railways has sanctioned Rs 220.51 crore for doubling the 10.65 km Mararikulam-Alappuzha section on the Southern Railway. This project will enhance capacity, add 9 daily trains, and improve operational efficiency in the key corridor.

Mararikulam-Alappuzha Line Doubling Project

In a significant step towards strengthening rail infrastructure and enhancing capacity on the Southern Railway network, Indian Railways has approved the doubling of the 10.65 km Mararikulam - Alappuzha section of Southern Railway at a sanctioned cost of Rs 220.51 crore. The project has been approved under the umbrella work for doubling, tripling, quadrupling, flyover and bypass works aimed at augmenting the capacity of the railway network.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Mararikulam - Alappuzha section is presently the only remaining single-line stretch on the Ernakulam - Turavur - Alappuzha - Ambalapuzha - Kayankulam corridor, where other doubling works have already been commissioned or are under implementation, according to the release.

Upon completion, the project is expected to facilitate the operation of 9 additional passenger trains in each direction per day and support freight traffic of 2.88 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The doubling of work is also projected to generate additional net earnings of approximately Rs 3.08 crore annually through enhanced passenger and freight movement.

The project will significantly improve operational efficiency by reducing detention of both passenger and freight trains, leading to faster and smoother train operations on this important route. It will also enhance line capacity, improve punctuality and strengthen connectivity across the region, the release noted.

The proposal has been identified under Mission 3000 MT and the High-Density Traffic Network Corridor of Indian Railways. The project has demonstrated strong economic viability, with a Financial Internal Rate of Return (FIRR) of 3.99 per cent and an Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) of 22.30 per cent. The approval reaffirms Indian Railways' commitment to expanding rail capacity, improving operational efficiency and supporting the socio-economic development of Keralam through modern and future-ready railway infrastructure.

Electric Traction System Upgrades Sanctioned

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the upgradation of the electric traction system on the Mahbubnagar-Secunderabad-Medchal section of South Central Railway and Bengaluru-Tumkur section of South Western Railway. The Bengaluru-Tumkur section is one of the busiest railway corridors.

As per the release, the upgradation project involves the conversion of the existing 1x25 kV electric traction system to a 2x25 kV electric traction system over a stretch of 120 Track Kilometres (TKM). The total cost of the project is Rs 162.57 crore, as per the release.

The Bengaluru-Tumakuru section forms part of the strategically important Highly Utilised Network (HUN) Route-10, which connects major economic and industrial centres along the Pune-Hubballi-Chikjajur-Birur-Tumkur-Bengaluru-Salem-Kanniyakumari corridor. "The project will contribute to decongesting a key rail route serving the Bengaluru metropolitan region and adjoining districts, while also supporting smoother movement of passenger and freight traffic across Karnataka and southern India," the Ministry of Railways press release said. (ANI)