Central Railway uncovered a scam involving the misuse of the Foreign Tourist (FT) Quota. A drive found 121 passengers travelling irregularly on 39 PNRs, leading to a penalty recovery of Rs 3,56,916. An investigation is now underway.

Central Railway on Thursday intensified its drive against the misuse of the Foreign Tourist (FT) Quota after irregularities were detected in bookings involving Indian citizens travelling without valid supporting documents. The matter came to light on 04.02.2026 in Train No. 12296 Sanghamitra Express, where some Indian passengers were found travelling on FT Quota tickets without the mandatory documents required for foreign tourists.

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Investigation Reveals Scale of Misuse

A detailed analysis was conducted of FT Quota bookings for future dates. The investigation revealed that 174 original (Passenger Name Record) PNRs under the FT Quota had been issued by Central Railway in 31 trains for the period from 24.04.2026 to 11.06.2026.

Special checks were carried out by Central Railway's ticket checking staff to verify the authenticity of FT Quota tickets. During these drives, 39 PNRs booked through misuse of the FT Quota were detected. A total of 121 passengers were found travelling irregularly. They were penalised as per existing rules, and a sum of Rs 3,56,916 was recovered as a penalty. The passengers were not allowed to occupy the berths, which were subsequently allotted to Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC)/waitlisted passengers.

Probe Continues, Railways Issues Advisory

Additional information has been sought from IRCTC to ascertain the involvement of any authorised booking agents in these bookings. An investigation is underway to identify individuals and entities involved in unauthorised bookings under the FT Quota.

Booking tickets under an ineligible quota is a punishable offence under the Railway Act. Passengers are required to carry valid identification and supporting documents for the quota under which the ticket has been booked.

Central Railway has appealed to passengers to report or share any such information with the nearest on-duty railway staff, or through 139 or the Rail Madad app.

Central Railway has also urged all passengers to ensure the authenticity and validity of their tickets before travelling.

PM Modi on Boosting Railway Infrastructure

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Union cabinet's approval of recent railway projects covering 19 districts across six states in the country, calling it a symbol of India's "boosting infrastructure" and "furthering economic growth."

In an 'X' post, the Prime Minister said that the projects would enhance connectivity, improve operational connectivity and give access to various tourist sites across the country. "Boosting India's infrastructure, furthering economic growth! The Cabinet's approval for railways projects covering 19 Districts across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will enhance connectivity and improve operational efficiency. It will improve access to key tourism sites across the nation as well," PM Modi wrote. (ANI)