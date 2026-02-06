BJP's Syad Bhasha condemned Rahul Gandhi for calling Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu a 'traitor,' calling it an insult to the Sikh community. In Delhi, BJP leaders protested the remark, demanding an apology from the Congress leader.

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha President Syad Bhasha on Friday condemned the remark made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who labelled Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu as a "traitor." In support of the Prime Minister's recent address to Parliament, Bhasha said that branding a leader a traitor over political choices undermines the spirit of Indian democracy and disrespects the nation's values.

BJP Condemns 'Traitor' Remark

Speaking to ANI, Syad Bhasha Said, "After the statement The Prime Minister talked about it for 100 minutes in Parliament, the mic was not given to Rahul Gandhi because he tore paper attack mp, Modi. Prime Minister noted, the Congress treats citizens as problems, but our government sees 140 crore Indians as 140 crore solutions to the nation's challenges."

"As Prime Minister Modi rightly pointed out, the Congress leader's arrogance has reached its peak. Calling a dedicated Sikh leader a 'traitor' just because he joined the BJP is not just a personal attack, but an insult to the sacrifices of the Sikh community and their Gurus. This shows that the Congress still carries a deep-seated hostility toward those who prioritise the nation over a single family," he further added.

Syad Bhasha emphasised, "The Prime Minister highlighted how Congress loathes anyone from a minority background who stands for the truth. By calling Ravneet Bittu a traitor, Rahul Gandhi has insulted every Sikh who loves this nation. The Prime Minister said They can't see me serving the nation, so they say 'Modi teri kabr khudegi'. But they will never be able to dig my grave."

BJP Stages Protest in Delhi

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, along with other party leaders and workers, staged a protest in the national capital on Wednesday against Rahul Gandhi's remarks calling Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu a "traitor".

Speaking to ANI during the protest, Sachdeva said, "The hands of the Congress are stained with blood. The Congress used to call Sikhs traitors during the riots of 1984, and even today, in 2026, it is calling Sikhs traitors. Rahul Gandhi has abused the entire Sikh community. Rahul Gandhi must resign and apologise."

The Incident Outside Parliament

The protest comes in the wake of a verbal spat outside Parliament between Rahul Gandhi and Ravneet Singh Bittu. Lok Sabha LoP called Bittu a "traitor."

The war of words began when Ravneet Bittu commented on the MPs protesting outside Parliament, saying, "They are sitting as if they won a war."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi had referred to Ravneet Bittu as a "traitor" as he passed by the protesting Congress MPs at Makar Dwar of the Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi's jibe came after Raveent Bittu quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2024. Gandhi said, "Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face." The Congress leader offered to shake his hands, saying, "Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don't worry, you will come back (to Congress)."

The Union MoS refused to shake hands and called Rahul, "Desh ke dushman (enemy of the state)". (ANI)