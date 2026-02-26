Rahul Gandhi is in Wayanad to lay the foundation stone for houses for Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster survivors. He will also attend a farmers' convention. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also participate in the event and has other engagements scheduled.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday left his residence in Delhi for Wayanad, Kerala, for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster survivors' houses. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would also be participating in the event later today.

In an X post from Congress's official X account, it said, "LoP Shri @RahulGandhi, along with Congress General Secretary & Wayanad MP Smt. @priyankagandhi ji, will lay the foundation stone for houses to be constructed for Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster survivors by the Indian National Congress at Kunnambatta, Kalpetta." The LoP will also attend the Karshaka Sangamam (Farmers' Convention) at Peravoor before the stone laying ceremony.

Background on Kerala Landslide

On July 30, 2024, Kerala was hit with a landslide, the deadliest one in the state, killing more than 300 people and destroying scores of houses and other buildings. In August last year, the Kerala Bank Board on Monday decided to waive off the entire loans of those who lost their lives, as well as for those whose mortgaged homes and properties were destroyed in the disaster.

Priyanka Gandhi's Engagements

At 1:30 PM, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also hand over advanced equipment for the Forest Department's Rapid Response Team (RRT) at the Kalpetta MP Office. The equipment has been arranged through JSW's CSR fund at her initiative. Earlier, she had also facilitated a modern vehicle for the department.

On February 27, she will inaugurate the laboratory of the Kalikavu Service Co-operative Bank in the morning. In the afternoon, she will inaugurate the Silver Jubilee celebrations of MES School, Kaithapoyil (Thiruvambady) and lay the foundation stone for a new block. She will also visit the proposed Churam Bypass Road site at Chippilithodu. (ANI)