Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kochi, Kerala, to confer an award and meet party leaders, kicking off the unofficial assembly poll campaign. His schedule also includes a two-day visit to his Raebareli constituency for public meetings and inaugurations.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived in Kochi to confer the Priyadarshini Literary Award by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee upon Dr M. Leelavathy in Kalamassery.

Kerala Engagements and Poll Campaign Launch

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is also scheduled to meet the party's elected local body representatives in Marine Drive, Kochi.

In a post on X, Congress said, "LoP Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome from party leaders and workers at the Cochin airport, Kerala."

The mahapanchayat will be attended by the Kerala Assembly's Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, AICC general secretary Venugopal and other party leaders. According to Congress leader Shafi Parambil, the Mahapanchayat "serves as the unofficial launch of the Congress party's election process for the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls."

Two-Day Visit to Raebareli Constituency

Meanwhile, Congress MP KL Sharma, on Monday, shed light on the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi's schedule for his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Raebareli.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said that Gandhi's schedule includes meeting the public, inaugurating developmental projects, and addressing the MGNREGA Chaupal. He said, "Rahul ji has a 2-day program here. He will arrive here this evening, and his programs will begin tomorrow. In the morning, he will meet the public. Later, he will inaugurate various development programs. He will also inaugurate the Rae Bareli T20 Premier League. He will also address an MGNREGA Chaupal."

Day 1: Public Outreach in Unchahar

On day 1 of his two-day schedule i.e January 20, Rahul Gandhi will hold a 'MGNREGA Chaupal' (community meeting) in Rohaniya, Unchahar.

Day 2: Party Strategy Meeting

Subsequently, for day 2, the Congress MP has a meeting scheduled at his guest house with the senior party leaders. (ANI)