Kangana Ranaut slams Rahul Gandhi over LoP meeting row

After Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre suggested that foreign dignitaries not meet the LoP, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut stressed on Thursday that the Centre can take such decisions. Speaking to the media, Ranaut claimed that Rahul Gandhi's sentiments for the country are "quite questionable". "These are government decisions. Atal ji was a national asset, a patriot. The entire country was proud of him...But Rahul Gandhi's sentiments for the country are quite questionable. International conspiracies, or be it about rioting in the country or conspiracies of 'tukde tukde' - this is a little questionable...But if Rahul Gandhi is comparing himself to Atal ji, I have just one suggestion for him: join the BJP. God has given you a life and you too can become Atal ji," she said.

Earlier today, ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that the Centre is suggesting that foreign dignitaries not meet the LoP. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said it was tradition under former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh for the LoP to meet foreign dignitaries.

'Government is insecure': Rahul Gandhi

The Congress MP said, "This has been a tradition. But these days, foreign dignitaries visit, or when I visit abroad, the government suggests that they not meet the LoP. This is their policy, and they do it all the time."

Further, he said that PM Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Ministry are "insecure". "We have relations with everyone. LoP gives a different perspective. We too represent India. It is not just the government which does it. The government doesn't want the Opposition meeting people from outside. Modi ji and the Foreign Ministry don't follow this norm. It is their insecurity," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's India visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has departed from Russia for his two-day State visit to India, as reported by TASS. According to the Russian media outlet, the Russian delegation will hold comprehensive discussions on cooperation in trade and economic, scientific and technological, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Current international and regional issues will also be on the agenda. Ten intergovernmental documents and more than 15 agreements and memorandums between commercial and non-commercial entities of the two countries are being prepared for signing during the visit of the Russian President, TASS reported.

Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi this evening for a State Visit to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This is his first visit here since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022. The last time he visited the country was in December 2021.

PM Modi is set to host a private dinner for the Russian President Putin after he arrives in New Delhi. (ANI)