Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

The video, reportedly from earlier this week, was shot onboard a Thai Smile Airways flight. According to sources, authorities in Kolkata denied receiving any complaint of the onboard scuffle.

A video has emerged that shows a few passengers onboard a Bangkok to Kolkata flight were involved in a scuffle. The video, reportedly from earlier this week, was shot onboard a Thai Smile Airways flight.

The video clip was widely shared on social media. The clip shows two passengers arguing. One of them could be heard saying, "do not raise your hand while talking". Moments later, they start slapping each other. Some other passengers, too, got involved in the brawl.

A passenger, who was in the aircraft, said that the incident happened on December 26, just before the aircraft was taxiing for takeoff. He was travelling to Kolkata along with his mother. The passenger, who hails from Kolkata, said his mother was sitting near the seat where the incident happened.

Later, the individuals involved in the scuffle were pacified by other passengers and air hostesses. The reason for the brawl was not clear. The plane landed at Kolkata early Tuesday morning. According to sources, authorities in Kolkata denied receiving any complaint of the onboard scuffle.

Thai Smile Airways are yet to issue a statement on the incident. To recall, another video from December 16, which showed a heated exchange between an air hostess and a passenger onboard an IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Delhi, had gone viral. That argument was over the choice of meals onboard the flight.

